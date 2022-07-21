BingX Introduces Futures Grid Trading to Energise Traders in Crypto Winter

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading crypto social trading platform BingX is excited to announce the launch of Futures Grid Trading, after it introduced Spot Grid Copy Trading in March. It is available to all registered users so that traders can earn in a more flexible way this crypto winter.

As its name implies, the Futures Grid Trading combines grid trading and futures trading, which can bring grid profit for users. Grid Trading is a quantitative trading strategy that automates the buying and selling of digital assets at preset intervals around a preset price range to build trading grids.

These trading grids help investors rake in money like a fish net - through executing low-buy and high-sell orders during price volatility, the system ensures profit every time the selling price exceeds the buying price, thus eliminating the need to forecast the market. On top of that, futures grid trading allows traders to use leverage to maximise the profit.

Compared with other platforms, BingX provides users with more flexibility by lowering the minimum investment amount. Traders could try futures grid trading with 20 USDT and see how it arbitrages automatically. They can also preset a stop-loss point to limit the loss on a security position.

"For this quarter, part of BingX's strategic focus is to provide users and traders with a better trading environment and new tools that facilitate profitability. We are also further simplifying the trading process so they can employ new trading tactics that allow them to gain, especially considering the current market situation." - Global Communications & Public Relations Director, Elvisco Carrington

This new feature will be available on both BingX app and desktop. It saves traders keeping tabs on the market all day by making strategic, informed, and rational trading decisions on behalf of them. To encourage traders to make money with intelligent tools, BingX is about to launch a campaign to cover all traders' losses in their first futures grid trading.

Security is always a top priority of BingX. Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, the overall crypto market has been on a bearish trend. The bankruptcy filing from Three Arrows Capital triggered a downward spiral that have hurt many crypto investors. In the face of this severe turbulence, BingX stays true to its mission in safeguarding user's assets. Under no circumstances would BingX hedge users' funds in venture investments.

BingX is committed to bringing about more trailblazing, industry-leading features and services to cater for various trading and social needs of users. To optimise investment experience and maximise user's profit, BingX is always on the go.

