Cincy Brands Acquires Vitabox to Scale Operations and Reach More Consumers

The Emerging Cincinnati Company Builds its Portfolio with First Ecommerce Acquisition; Company Looks to Acquire Additional Brands in 2022

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincy Brands, a technology-driven consumer products company that acquires and accelerates better-for-you brands, today announced the acquisition of Vitabox, an online seller of over 70,000 everyday essential products. This is the first acquisition for the company since launching in February of this year and is a pivotal addition to its emerging portfolio. The world-class team, marketplace solutions, and fulfillment capabilities at Vitabox will enable Cincy Brands to rapidly scale the brands they acquire while bringing products from these brands to Vitabox customers wherever they shop.

Cincy Brands (PRNewswire)

Vitabox was founded in 2019 to make shopping for everyday essentials, including vitamins, personal care products and pet supplies, more convenient and rewarding. Vitabox sources thousands of the highest quality products from top brands, leverages technology to sell at the lowest possible price, and offers customers a loyalty-based rewards program. Vitabox has recently been featured as a key strategic partner in Wish.com's earnings report, with BigCommerce as they launched Walmart.com capabilities, and as one of the first third-party sellers to launch on Kroger.com. The company ships over one million orders annually through the Vitabox.com, Amazon, Walmart, Wish, eBay, and Kroger marketplaces with a 99% customer satisfaction rating.

"Cincy Brands and Vitabox share the same mission: to serve consumers by providing high quality, sustainable products and the best possible purchasing experience. Vitabox has had tremendous growth over the last several years as a result of their value proposition, world-class operations, direct to consumer expertise and fulfillment capabilities. We are excited to continue investing in Vitabox while leveraging their technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the growth of our new brands," said Andy Cipra, CEO of Cincy Brands.

The innovative technology and fulfillment infrastructure of Vitabox will be a catalyst for the scaled operations platform Cincy Brands is building to accelerate brand growth. In addition to the operational capabilities provided, Cincy Brands will provide domain expertise, advisory, and capital to rapidly scale the Vitabox business to serve more consumers with unbeatable prices on everyday items.

"Founders who start ecommerce brands don't typically do so because they want to get into the technology, warehousing, operations, and distribution business. That's why order fulfillment, marketplace management, and direct-to-consumer operations often become a top pain point for founders as they build their brands and the capabilities of Vitabox solve those problems," added Sean Lee, President of Cincy Brands.

Cincy Brands is currently searching for additional ecommerce and consumer goods brands to acquire and accelerate within its portfolio. They are offering brand owners flexible terms and a seamless closing process. More information is available at www.cincybrands.com.

