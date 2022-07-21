Dstillery Promotes Two Executives with Goal of Further Product Invention, Innovation

Product leaders to continue building on growth of audience targeting solutions

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the custom audience solutions company, promoted two product executives as part of its development of innovative AI technology that empowers programmatic advertising agencies to target their clients' ideal customers. Taejin (TJ) In is Senior Vice President of Product, and Mark Jung fills the role of Vice President of Product, Data Marketplace and Channels.

Both long-time employees played pivotal roles in launching ID-free Custom AI ™, Dstillery's new, patented targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without user tracking.

In has been with the company since 2010. As SVP, he oversees the product strategy and development of Dstillery's industry-leading, data science-driven targeting products, including the evolution into cookieless targeting. Most recently, he led the development of Custom Patient Targeting , a new targeting solution powered by ID-free technology and designed specifically for healthcare brands. In was named one of The Software Report's Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2022 .

"TJ is a driving force behind significant invention and innovation throughout the company's product line," said Michael Beebe, Dstillery CEO. "He is passionate about developing and executing a product roadmap that creates and inspires new thinking in the cookieless future.That motivation is an incredible asset as we reimagine the future of audience targeting."

In 2012, Jung began working in advertising operations at Dstillery. He soon moved to the product department, where he quickly became a critical member of the product management team. From leading development of the company's former self-service demand-side platform, to its transformation into a data company, Jung was a key contributor to the success of many of Dstillery's core product offerings. He now directs the product strategy and roadmap for activation of cookieless targeting products across marketplaces and channels.

"As a member of our team for almost a decade, Mark has been integral to our success, overseeing many core products and navigating our strategy across critical industry transitions," said In. "We wouldn't be where we are today without his expertise, vision and diligence."

This is the second round of executive promotions by Dstillery in 2022. Amanda White was named Vice President of Data Science Research, and Patti Boyle is now Chief Marketing Officer.

Dstillery anticipates future growth amid the transition into a cookieless future. The company is working to expand the capabilities and implementation of ID-free Custom AI . The solution, available today, addresses user privacy concerns at face value while also performing at the standard set by cookies.

About Dstillery

Dstillery , the custom audience solutions company, empowers brands and agencies to reach their best customers across the programmatic web. Backed by our award-winning data science, Dstillery has earned 16 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable solutions. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI, is a privacy-by-design behavioral targeting solution that performs on par with cookies — without user tracking. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best audiences for your brand. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

