Gogoro to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11th at 8 a.m. Eastern Time

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022 before markets open on August 11th, 2022. Gogoro's management team will hold an earnings Webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 11th, 2022 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

Gogoro Logo (PRNewswire)

What: Date of Gogoro Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time

Webcast: https://investor.gogoro.com/news-events/events

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogoro