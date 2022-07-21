Jagriti Kumar, CFO, NLB Services named in Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 40 Under 40 list

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her contribution to the staffing and recruiting industry, Jagriti Kumar, Chief Financial officer, NLB Services was named on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 40 Under 40 list, in its 6th annual announcement of the list.

Jagriti Kumar, CFO, NLB Services (PRNewswire)

As a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, SIA publishes this annual list to identify and honor staffing industry leaders of today and tomorrow. The 2022 class has indeed prioritized "building back better" with a reinvigorated focus on candidate care - a trend and an imperative for the post-pandemic staffing industry.

Elated at this incredible achievement of Jagriti Kumar, Sachin Alug, Chief Executive Officer, NLB Services, said, "It is a proud moment for the entire NLB team, and especially for the women working with us. Jagriti's win is a testament to her grit, perseverance, commitment and thrust on excellence. We are confident that it is just a start and we will see many more achievers on international forums going forward."

Sharing her joy, Jagriti Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, NLB Services, said, "I am deeply honored to have been chosen. I am extremely grateful to the team at NLB for giving me an opportunity to explore my full potential. The award truly belongs to the entire NLB family for being an integral part of every step we take."

"SIA's 2022 40 Under 40 shares some extraordinary differentiators from those of other industries," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher at SIA. "They have helped transition the industry from its pre-pandemic model of work to one that is more candidate-friendly and flexible. It takes both resilience and a vision to do that. In addition, this group loves working with people and placing them in jobs. These rising stars have seized the opportunity to build back better."

Jagriti, as the Chief Financial Officer, has been playing a pivotal role in the strategic growth of NLB Services including structuring customer-facing deals, ensuring compliance across continents (North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe), managing strategic expansion into new lines of business, and developing robust internal policies and governance systems.

She has also been instrumental in guiding the company to navigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis. She has been a pillar of strength of NLB's thriving growth and success. Jagriti was the winner of Gold Globee® in the "Executive Hero of the Year" category, and won Silver Globee® in "Outstanding Female Professional of the Year - Accounting & Finance" category, in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®.

About NLB Services

Founded in 2007, NLB Services is one of the fastest-growing transformational workforce solution providers. Our comprehensive range of talent solutions is backed by our deep understanding of our client needs and rich industry experience.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, our vast global presence and unyielding customer centricity have enabled us to forge strategic partnerships with leading Fortune 500 companies, worldwide. We are a strong team of over 8000 professionals with unparalleled domain depth and exceptional digital expertise.

https://www.nlbservices.com

