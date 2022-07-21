Marriott Bonvoy and American Express Enhance Small Business Card with Refreshed Travel, Business and Global Dining Rewards

The Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card now offers small business Card Members new benefits like a 7% room rate discount on eligible bookings at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®, with no increase to the Card's annual fee.

BETHESDA, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, and American Express (NYSE: AXP) unveiled changes to the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card, designed to help small business owners turn their business expenses into meaningful travel rewards. Effective today, the Card now provides new and existing Card Members with a 7% Room Rate Discount on eligible bookings at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®, 4X Marriott Bonvoy® points at restaurants, now worldwide, and complimentary Gold Elite status, in addition to all the Card's existing benefits.

"The rich, new benefits will help Card Members owning and working for small businesses stretch their travel dollars much further and reward them for being a part of the engine that drives the U.S. economy," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "Hard working Small Business Card Members who spend many nights traveling for business can now earn points toward vacations and getaways with family and friends even faster when staying at participating Marriott Bonvoy® hotels and using their Card for everyday expenses."

"Small business owners have weathered many challenges over the past few years, pivoted their strategies, and are now looking to get back on track with how they run their business," said Courtney Kelso, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Commercial Card, American Express. "This includes hitting the road again for client meetings, networking, new business pitches and more. Now, these Card Members can make the most of their business and leisure travel with our enhanced Marriott Bonvoy® Business Card and the ability to earn even more valuable points and rewards."

According to new data from an American Express survey, 82% of small business leaders surveyed say that discounted room rates are an important decision factor when booking travel, while 78% say they would extend their trip if they had a discount on rooms.

The survey also found that nearly three-fourths (73%) of respondents agree that having status with a hospitality brand impacts where they book overnight accommodations when traveling for business. In addition, a majority (67%) of small business leaders have plans to travel for work in the next one to three months, and 77% agree that they are mixing work and pleasure, wanting to extend their next business trip to also get in some personal vacation time.

New and Enhanced Benefits for Small Business Owners

The Marriott Bonvoy® Business American Express Card will maintain the same $125 annual fee, while providing Card Members with even more value with new and enhanced benefits including:

7% Marriott Bonvoy ® Room Rate Discount off standard rates for reservations of standard guest rooms at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy ® when booked directly. Terms apply.

4X Marriott Bonvoy ® points at restaurants worldwide

Complimentary Gold Elite status

Continue to Enjoy Existing Card Benefits

In addition to the new benefits, Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Members can also continue to enjoy these existing benefits:

Annual Free Night Award - Receive one Free Night Award every year after Card renewal month. Plus, earn an additional Free Night Award spending $60,000 in purchases on the Card in a calendar year. Awards can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy ® points) at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy ® . Certain hotels have resort fees.

15 Elite Night Credits - Each calendar year Card Members can receive 15 Elite Night Credits towards the next level of Marriott Bonvoy ® Elite status - Limitations apply per Marriott Bonvoy ® member account. Benefit is not exclusive to Cards offered by American Express. Terms apply.

No foreign transaction fees.

Opportunity to earn:

The enhanced Card benefits described above will also be enjoyed by cardmembers who have the Marriott Bonvoy® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, which is no longer available to new applicants.

New, Valuable Welcome Offer

To celebrate the refreshed Card benefits, eligible new Card Members who apply and are approved for the Marriott Bonvoy® Business American Express Card can earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy® points after they spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the Card in the first three months. The offer is available through August 31, 2022. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more about the new benefits and welcome offer for new Card Members, please visit the Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Cards .

