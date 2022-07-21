Pro Music Rights, Inc. announces Jake P. Noch as new CEO of Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC Pink: NUVG)

NAPLES, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces that Jake P. Noch has been appointed as Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC Pink: NUVG) Chairman of the Board of Directors effectively immediately, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company.

Sam Talari resigned in all positions including as a director and executive officer of Nuvus Gro Corp. (OTC Pink: NUVG). Mr. Talari confirmed that this resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Corporation on any matters relating to the Corporation's operations, policies, or practices.

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

