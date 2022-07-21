RollWorks Unveils New Personalization Integration with Intellimize to Help B2B Marketers Better Identify Site Visitors for More Relevant Experiences

RollWorks Unveils New Personalization Integration with Intellimize to Help B2B Marketers Better Identify Site Visitors for More Relevant Experiences

New partnership creates more cohesive account-based campaign-to-website experiences for B2B companies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced it has partnered with Intellimize , a leading website conversion optimization and dynamic personalization platform, to help B2B organizations scale more personalized experiences for each visitor so they can convert more, even faster.

(PRNewsfoto/NextRoll Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Consistently and accurately target and engage accounts with messaging experiences that convert

"Intellimize's low-touch, high-return conversion platform enables anyone to easily set up and optimize personalization efforts," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Together, RollWorks and Intellimize help marketers turn account-level insight into optimized web content personalization to consistently and accurately target and engage accounts with messaging experiences that convert."

The RollWorks and Intellimize integration scales personalization using advanced machine learning that takes into account different audiences and their contextual changes in real-time. B2B organizations can optimize these personalized variations toward conversion goals like sign-ups, sales, and downloads.

The integration combines the RollWorks Site Visitor API (which helps B2B marketers better understand their anonymous website traffic) and the Intellimize Continuous Conversion™ platform for a more cohesive ABM campaign-to-website experience, and better, faster business results. Now, customers can:

Run simultaneous personalized experiences to ensure smarter, faster conversion results across ABM initiatives.

Identify both known and unknown website visitors in real-time through firmographic data (domain, company name, industry, company size, revenue) and RollWorks Journey Stages account-level data.

Dynamically personalize headlines, body copy, or images to key ABM decision-makers that deliver more value.

Dynamically change variables such as logo rivers, case studies, images, CTAs for each industry, company or persona to speak to their individual needs.

Dynamically change content in real-time to create the most meaningful customer experience and business results, whether the visitor is a new or repeat browser, or returning customer.

Ensure a consistent omnichannel experience with RollWorks-powered firmographic and account-level data to identify and engage accounts across channels like display ads, landing pages, and on-site chat.

"RollWorks' account-level capabilities enable marketers to transform real time website‌ ‌visitor‌ ‌data‌ into valuable insights that power web, chat, and landing page personalization wherever they are in their buyer journey," said Guy Yalif, CEO at Intellimize. "Our integration enhances any account-based marketing team's ability to create meaningful tailored experiences for key accounts, especially at a critical time in our economy where teams are needing to achieve more with less."

Head to RollWorks' website to learn more about the RollWorks and Intellimize integration and how you can access account-level insights to activate chat and website personalization .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Intellimize

Intellimize enables companies to get more out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like revenue, subscriptions, leads, and more. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

Media Contact:

Melissa Rossiter

press@rollworks.com

480.749.4324

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RollWorks