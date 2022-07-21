United Safety Launches Strategic Partnership with Exigent

The partnership will deliver lifesaving technology to school systems, transportation systems, and first responder environments using Artificial Intelligence active shooter identification, active shooter training, and ballistic hardening systems.

EXTON, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Exigent effective July 21, 2022.

The partnership with Exigent, based in Huntsville, AL, will focus on gun detection leveraging Exigent's cutting-edge technology known as Exigent®-GR. The Exigent-GR gun detection capability is based on AI technology developed for use by the military. Exigent-GR combines state-of-the-art camera technology with sophisticated computer vision in either a single robust device that autonomously scans and processes images to identity guns or can also be integrated with existing facility camera system to autonomously identify guns.

Randy Riley, President and CEO of the manager of Exigent, explains "current security camera systems require a human to identify gun threats. Even dedicated security professionals using the best camera system cannot provide 100% real-time observation. An effective, pro-active solution is needed to identify guns before they enter an area where shots are fired and that is where the Exigent-GR technology comes into play." He continues stating "we are excited to partner with United Safety with deep expertise and knowledge of the various industries it serves and a proven track record in bringing innovative technologies to market."

United Safety continues to grow its portfolio of product offerings that include the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions its customers can trust to protect life and property. Joseph Mirabile, CEO & President of United Safety states "the partnership between United Safety and Exigent is one that has special meaning to me. Anything that United Safety can do to help our customers navigate these complex challenges by bringing them access to lifesaving technology is at the very core of what we stand for as an organization. We believe the Exigent® - GR technology can help make a difference in the lives of the people we serve on an all too frequent basis."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com.

About Exigent

Exigent, LLC develops innovative solutions to solve the hardest problems to provide high rewards in high-risk environments. We compete on the same level as multinational corporations in delivering Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for our customers. We offer unparalleled capabilities in AI solutions and a superior advanced capability to identify and solve problems much faster than other competitive approaches. Further information about Exigent can be found at www.exigent-xr.com.

