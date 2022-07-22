HIP HOP ARTIST MIRACLE KING RELEASES SECOND SINGLE "BOYZ TO THE HOOD"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: https://music.empi.re/boyztothehood

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful release and continued growth of her first single "My Dawg" with G Herbo, Hip Hop artist Miracle King is back with the release of her second single "Boyz to the Hood". "Boyz to the Hood" is a fun up-tempo record that showcases Miracle King's youthfulness, charisma, and lyrical wordplay with a catchy sound. "Boyz to the Hood" is all about understanding what you have and the many attributes you have to attract all the guys. "Boyz to the Hood" is a girls anthem just in time for the Summer and is now available on all DSPs.

Miracle King is a young teenage female Hip Hop artist that hails from Las Vegas, NV. Miracle King had a rough upbringing riddled with crime which made her grow up sooner than most. Even through the hard times, Miracle King remained steadfast and determined to not let her past affect her future. Miracle King always used her natural talent, skills, love for music, and her pen and pad as an outlet to block out all negativity and escape reality. Miracle King is prepared to bring the heat as she shows off her immense talent and versatility with her previous single "My Dawg" with G Herbo and newest single "Boyz to the Hood." Miracle King is currently on tour with Snoop Dogg and she's just getting started. Stay tuned as there is nothing but greatness on the horizon.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now, as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson plans to continue their undeniable impact on pop culture.

