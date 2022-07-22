Ray Junior Courtemanche sees immediate results accepting crypto to sell Skyblu Condos, as Canadian real estate broker and investor Geneviève Langevin makes her purchase using only Bitcoins!

MONTREAL, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - About a week ago, Canadian real estate developer Ray Junior Courtemanche made the headlines as he announced that he would now allow his clients to make their purchase using crypto through Dello's POS systems.

Ray Junior Courtemanche and Geneviève Langevin (CNW Group/Investissement Ray Junior) (PRNewswire)

Even if Courtemanche was confident that it would sooner or later lead to results, he didn't expect things would go so fast.

"After the press release, the news began spreading all over the world. We were everywhere. Within a few days, we already had dozens of calls and emails from potential buyers,'' affirms Courtemanche.

Shortly after seeing the announcement, Geneviève Langevin, a notorious real estate broker and investor from Montreal, was among the first who reached out to the promoter.

"As a crypto holder, I immediately saw this as an opportunity to be among those innovative people making the financial world evolve. I think transactions such as this one tell a lot about where we are heading with crypto,'' says Langevin.

Only a few days after, the deal was made. Geneviève Langevin would be the first person in Canada to purchase a Skyblu Condo in Cité Mirabel using only Bitcoins. For Courtemanche, this meant a lot.

"Coming from a knowledgeable real estate broker, someone who knows the market as much as Geneviève does, you know we're doing something good if she comes and knocks at our door,'' says Ray Junior Courtemanche.

Like Geneviève Langevin, through Dello's innovative crypto POS systems, businesses will now be able to accept crypto and receive settlement in cash directly to their bank accounts. With such solutions, Cypto payments—from customers around the corner and around the world, are now as simple as any traditional payment methods.

