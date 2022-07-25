AirEye delivers a free network airspace security posture report

80% of companies' wireless activity consists of undiscovered devices and shadow networks, creating the next attack surface

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirEye, the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP) solutions, announced today its free offering of a laborless, hardware-less and immediate network airspace security posture analysis.

Using AirEye's technology, companies can now, at no cost, immediately receive 100% wireless asset visibility, all unauthorized connections generated by IT, IoT, IoMT, and OT, discovery of shadow networks and shadow devices, wireless network entry points that can be used by remote attackers, misconfigurations of wireless devices, and all other activity in the corporate network airspace.

In addition to the network airspace security posture report, network security teams can also obtain a free user account with AirEye.

"We opened our service to all companies at no cost including a network airspace posture analysis in response to the new emerging attack surface," said Shlomo Touboul co-founder and CEO at AirEye. "Using cloud to cloud integration, corporate network security teams can immediately view unmanaged devices, shadow networks, unauthorized wireless connections, and gain full control over the network airspace. Therefore, customers can now eliminate data leakage, ransomware, device hijacking, and company security policy breaches that occur over the wireless networks."

Sarb Sembhi, CISO, Office of the CISO at AirEye noted, "The world has moved on from wired connectivity to wireless, so much so that in most enterprises, wired devices account for 20% or less of all networked devices. Some of this has been led by staff personal devices, but also includes industrial, medical, smart building and other operational security devices. The fact that every new device produced often has more than one way for users to connect to it means that network airspace can no longer be ignored."

According to Bryan Kissinger, VP and CISO at Trace3, "Wireless communications at healthcare organizations have grown exponentially over the last three years. This gave rise to shadow networks, peer to peer networks and networks created by unmanaged devices - all of these are out of their security team's sight. However, AirEye is the only solution to now provide visibility, control and protection to those assets that would have otherwise flown under the radar of the security team."

About AirEye

AirEye is the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP). The corporate network may be purposefully or unintentionally compromised by Antenna for Hire - any wireless device not under the corporate's control, but within its proximity - resulting in unauthorized network access, device hijacking or data leakage. AirEye enforces wireless security policy and prevents attacks that leverage the Antennae for Hire that are broadcasting in the corporate network airspace.

AirEye's SaaS solution monitors all wireless communications broadcasting in the corporate airspace in real-time, prevents violations of corporate wireless security policy and blocks attacks automatically. Its technology seamlessly complements existing corporate network security infrastructure, without the need for architectural changes or messy integrations.

The solution is deployed in various industries, including finance, banking, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and aerospace. The company was founded by veterans of the security and wireless industries, Shlomo Touboul, Ohad Plotnik, Amichai Shulman and Roi Keren.

