Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain FDA approval of the Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA, the U2 BLA, the U2 sNDA, or the Ublituximab RMS BLA in their current forms; (3) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in TG Therapeutics, you have until September 16, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

