Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations.

The company's proprietary LIMS technology contains a robust set of cutting-edge features including Artificial Intelligence to ensure compliance with state regulations on COAs, real-time turnaround time (TAT) tracking to identify bottlenecks and to ensure industry-leading testing times, digital batch downloading, and real time audit logs that compile a record of events and changes within the software.

"There is a huge tech component to GSL's testing process that sets us apart from other testing labs in the industry. The LIMS that we built and used during the first three years of operations helped us service more than 1000 clients," said Michael Richmond, Chairman of Green Scientific Labs "In order to take Green Scientific Labs to the next level, support our rapid expansion, maintain turnaround times, and future proof ourselves for eventual FDA style regulations, we needed to take everything we learned and create something special. That's exactly what we did."

The custom-designed software built for the cannabis industry contains a host of new features:

Complete digitization of batch records, robust audit logging, instant verification of quality control samples, and automatic assignment of qualifiers based on state regulations

The ability to create custom client packages, create or update quality control target values, and define rules on a state-by-state basis

Better efficiency without reliance on outside development provides the ability to build new labs more quickly than the competition

"Successful cannabis laboratories must be able to keep up with continuously evolving regulations and requirements without sacrificing quality, consistency, or accuracy," said Dr. Kristofer Marsh, Chief Scientific Officer of Green Scientific Labs. "Our new LIMS is faster, smarter, and perhaps most importantly, tailored specifically to our unique processes. Having full control of the technology that manages laboratory data allows us to continuously improve internal processes and create custom solutions for clients and employees."

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp, and CBD testing services, and provides unmatched customer service for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.greenscientificlabs.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the issuance of additional Company Shares in satisfaction of earn-out payments and the expansion of the Company's operations. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.‎

