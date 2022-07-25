NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE LAUNCHES NFL+

Exclusive Video Streaming Subscription Service Available TODAY

Access to Live Local & Primetime NFL Games & More

'NFL+' Available in the NFL App & NFL.com Starting at $4.99/Month

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL+ – the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches TODAY.

With NFL+, fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone & tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer offering, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass*. With the growth of OTT, NFL+ is the NFL's commitment to bringing fans the content they want and delivering a marquee direct-to-consumer experience. (*With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States)

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+

NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)

ABOUT NFL MEDIA

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app, NFL+ and streaming service, the NFL Channel.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and NFL Network app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

