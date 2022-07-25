VMLY&R IS A LEADER IN INDEPENDENT EVALUATION AMONG MARKETING CREATIVE AND CONTENT SERVICE PROVIDERS

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VMLY&R has been named a Leader among Marketing Creative and Content Service providers by Forrester Research, Inc., among 13 of the most significant providers. The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Creative and Content Services, Q3 2022 is the first evaluation from Forrester to evaluate marketing creative and content service providers.

VMLY&R Logo (PRNewswire)

The Forrester report notes that VMLY&R has one of the strongest current offerings in this evaluation, also noting that, "the agency delivers leading creative strategy with a large team of diverse strategists, proprietary effectiveness and brand equity resources, and an insight approach that blends brand craft with marketing science."

VMLY&R received the highest possible marks in the creative content strategy services, creative services, digital development services, and awards and accolades criteria. The Forrester report also notes, "The agency delivers its superior vision to "create connected brands" with its idea-led approach to unite campaigns, CX and commerce… Every client reference gave VMLY&R top marks for digital and creativity."

"VMLY&R's approach is about consistently delivering connected brands with creative excellence," said VMLY&R Global CEO Jon Cook. "We believe Forrester's recognition is a welcome validation of what we strive to deliver for and to our client partners daily. We value their reporting and we're honored to be recognized as a Leader."

Forrester analysis reports that that creative and content agencies have responded to the marketplace by "building services that leverage data-derived insights and marketing automation to ignite consumers' imaginations, personalize campaign execution based on audience understanding, and scale content production for efficient delivery."

"To us, this report is a true testament to how our teams consistently come together to successfully deliver the highest caliber creative and content strategy for our clients," said Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer VMLY&R. "We're excited for our continued growth of our creativity capability across the globe and to continue leading in this area."

Subscribers to Forrester can access the complete report here.

About VMLY&R

VMLY&R is a global brand and customer experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for five consecutive years, VMLY&R is made up of more than 13,000 employees worldwide with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. The agency is behind award-winning campaigns for blue chip client partners, including Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Dell, Ford, Intel, New Balance, Pfizer and Wendy's. For more information, visit www.vmlyr.com. VMLY&R is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP).

CONTACT: Jinie Kwak, Jinie.Kwak@vmlyr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VMLY&R