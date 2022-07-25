VyTrac Announces Behavioral Health Expert and Psychiatrist at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior to Join as Strategic Advisor

VyTrac Announces Behavioral Health Expert and Psychiatrist at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior to Join as Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VyTrac Health, Inc. (VyTrac), a digital health leader advancing behavioral health through technology and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) innovator, announced today that Dr. Smitta Patel, Psychiatrist at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, is joining its strategic medical advisory board. In this role, she will be advising VyTrac executives on advancing their diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to treating mental illness by leveraging digital health technology. Dr. Patel has a storied career of focusing on how chronic conditions not only affect patients physiologically, but how they can also affect a patient's mental wellness.

Smitta V. Patel MD, MPH (PRNewswire)

VyTrac Announces Behavioral Health Expert & Psychiatrist at UCLA Institute for Neuroscience to Join as Strategic Advisor

VyTrac is guiding the behavioral health community to innovate the standard of care into a precision medicine model by tracking standardized assessments in a consistent manner, between visits illustrating real world patient experiences that otherwise would not be captured during a face-to-face visit. As psychiatric symptoms are often elusive, this new era of healthcare innovation will allow for the use and integration of personalized health data to improve the accuracy of psychiatric diagnoses and better monitoring of treatments.

"Utilizing self-reported patient data from standardized assessments, in addition to physiological information from medical grade hardware, VyTrac is able to provide actionable insight and alter treatment plans to improve care and patient outcomes," said Dr. Patel. "VyTrac provides a more comprehensive picture of a patient's psychiatric presentation that will help primary care with triaging and treatment of mental illness."

VyTrac brought in Dr. Patel because of her expertise in both adult and adolescent psychiatry to enhance how digital health data can be integrated to have a better understanding of a patient as a whole. This course of oversight and accountable treatment plans will lead to better care and improved outcomes.

Media Contact:

info@vytrac.com

VyTrac Health, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/VyTrac Health, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VyTrac Health, Inc.