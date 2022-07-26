Arbe to Announce Q2 2022 Financial Results on Aug. 16

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will issue its earnings release before the market opens that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer. The live call may be accessed via telephone at

(833) 316-0562 toll-free or (412) 317-5736 internationally. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 30, 2022, following the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 internationally, using access ID: 7616586.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10168849/f3923cc79c . Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Fc0qsauu or from Arbe's Investor Relations website at: https://ir.arberobotics.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the website following the call.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), the global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit arberobotics.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project, " "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The presentation described in this press release will contain forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risks described in Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe's prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its prospectus dated July 11, 2022, which was field by Arbe with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through Arbe's website, or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

