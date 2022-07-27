Bristow Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Emphasizes Bristow's commitments related to environmental and social responsibility and governance

Outlines 2021 successes to include SAF flights, global eVTOL and eSTOL partnerships, and lives saved through UK SAR program

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today released its first sustainability report, laying out its sustainability goals for the future as well as its environmental, social, and governance achievements over the past year.

The inaugural report emphasizes Bristow's commitment to formally embedding sustainability into the Company vision and highlighting its role as a leader in sustainability within the vertical lift industry.

"Bristow has been a pioneer in vertical flight solutions for more than 70 years, and we continue to lead the field in innovative and sustainable aviation services," said Bristow President and CEO, Chris Bradshaw. "This inaugural report shows how we are growing our business globally and providing value to our stakeholders, while at the same time focusing on the reduction of our overall environmental impact as we continue to develop innovative flight solutions."

Bristow's global environmental sustainability highlights in 2021 include completing flights in the U.K. using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), initiating a transition to electric ground support vehicles in Norway and the U.K., publishing the first-of-its-kind greenhouse gas emissions report in Brazil, and partnering with leading companies developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

The Company's social sustainability highlights for 2021 include donating more than $500,000 to community engagement programs through its global Bristow Uplift program as well as rescuing 593 people through its U.K. search and rescue (SAR) program. Additionally, Bristow's executive management team is 50% female, and the Company boasts a U.S. employee base in which one in four employees is a veteran.

"Sustainability is embedded into our vision of leading the world in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, so it was important to us to lay out Bristow's accomplishments and goals in a public forum. This report helps our investors, partners, employees, and customers learn more about all the ways in which our Company is growing our business and developing an inclusive, environmentally conscious organization," added Chris.

The complete sustainability report can be viewed here: https://www.bristowgroup.com/sustainability-report-2022.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

