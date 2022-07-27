Sky Cams
Flagstar Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $60 Million, or $1.12 Per Diluted Share

Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Key Highlights - Second Quarter 2022

  • Generated adjusted net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs.
  • Expanded net interest margin by 58 basis points to 3.69 percent.
  • Grew average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 9 percent compared to the first quarter.
  • Expanded portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced by 10 percent to nearly 1.4 million accounts and $0.3 trillion in UPB.
  • Maintained strong asset quality with no nonperforming commercial loans at quarter-end and a 42 percent reduction in forbearance-related delinquent loans.

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $60 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $53 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, and second quarter 2021 net income of $147 million, or $2.74 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022.

"This quarter demonstrated the strength of our community bank as we grew net interest income and net interest margin and benefited from the rising rate environment," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Our banking and servicing segments prospered, which allowed us to grow earnings by 13 percent compared to the first quarter.

"Net interest margin for Q2 was 3.69 percent — a 58 basis point improvement over the first quarter, now the highest net interest margin we have ever reported. This momentum in net interest margin continued into June where it reached 3.88 percent. Net interest income grew $28 million, or 17 percent, reflecting a full quarter's impact of our asset sensitivity strategies. We also grew our commercial loan portfolio by 9 percent, excluding warehouse. Additionally, our bankers maintained outstanding discipline on the deposit side of the balance sheet.

"Rising rates also helped us deliver a strong 16 percent return this quarter on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Additionally, we continue to grow our fee-generating servicing business as our portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced increased by 10 percent to nearly 1.4 million accounts.

"We faced continued pressure in mortgage revenue due to the unprecedented increases in mortgage rates and much lower volumes in retail, which is our highest margin channel. We expect the mortgage market to remain challenging for the foreseeable future, and we will continue to use our market position and scale to take the necessary actions to succeed in our unwavering commitment to profitability.

"Credit quality continues to hold up well. Our only nonperforming commercial credit returned to accrual status in the quarter and we saw a meaningful improvement in forbearance-related delinquencies. As a result, our allowance for credit losses decreased by $10 million, even with our growth in commercial loans.

"Our performance in the second quarter once again demonstrates the ability of our business model to deliver profits under any economic scenario. We're operating in the most unfavorable mortgage environment I have seen in my nine years as CEO, yet we produced a 1.0 percent return on assets largely on the strength of our banking and servicing businesses and our quick pivot to contain costs on the mortgage side. Given these results, I continue to be excited about the prospects for our performance for full year 2022."

Income Statement Highlights






Three Months Ended


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021


(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net interest income

$                 193

$                 165

$                 181

$               195

$                 183

Benefit for credit losses

(9)

(4)

(17)

(23)

(44)

Noninterest income

131

160

202

266

252

Noninterest expense

256

261

291

286

289

Income before income taxes

77

68

109

198

190

Provision for income taxes

17

15

24

46

43

Net income

$                   60

$                   53

$                   85

$               152

$                 147







Income per share:






Basic

$                1.13

$                0.99

$                1.62

$              2.87

$                2.78

Diluted

$                1.12

$                0.99

$                1.60

$              2.83

$                2.74

Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)






Three Months Ended


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021


(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net interest income

$                 193

$                 165

$                 181

$               195

$                 183

Benefit for credit losses

(9)

(4)

(17)

(23)

(44)

Noninterest income

131

160

202

266

252

Noninterest expense

253

258

285

281

290

Income before income taxes

80

71

115

203

189

Provision for income taxes

17

16

25

47

43

Net income

$                   63

$                   55

$                   90

$               156

$                 146







Income per share:






Basic

$                1.18

$                1.03

$                1.71

$              2.94

$                2.78

Diluted

$                1.17

$                1.02

$                1.69

$              2.90

$                2.74

(1)     See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios






Three Months Ended


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Net interest margin

3.69 %

3.11 %

2.96 %

3.00 %

2.90 %

Return on average assets

1.0 %

0.9 %

1.3 %

2.2 %

2.1 %

Return on average common equity

8.7 %

7.9 %

12.7 %

23.4 %

24.0 %

Efficiency ratio

79.1 %

80.4 %

75.9 %

62.2 %

66.6 %

HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

76.3 %

68.5 %

67.2 %

68.8 %

71.8 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1)

71.9 %

64.1 %

60.5 %

60.3 %

64.3 %

(1)     Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights








Three Months Ended

% Change


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Seq

Yr/Yr


(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets

$          20,958

$          21,569

$          24,291

$          25,656

$          25,269

(3) %

(17) %

Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)

3,571

4,833

6,384

7,839

6,902

(26) %

(48) %

Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)

13,339

12,384

13,314

13,540

13,688

8 %

(3) %

Average total deposits

17,488

18,089

19,816

19,686

19,070

(3) %

(8) %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter was $193 million, an increase of $28 million, or 17 percent, as compared to the first quarter 2022. The results primarily reflect an increase in net interest margin which was partially offset by a $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, net decrease in average earning assets. We grew our loans held for investment by $1.0 billion, led by our commercial portfolio. This growth was more than offset by a $1.3 billion decrease in our mortgage loans held-for-sale driven by lower mortgage volume.

Net interest margin in the second quarter was 3.69 percent, a 58 basis points increase compared to 3.11 percent in the prior quarter. The net interest margin expansion was largely attributable to our asset sensitivity, higher rates on newly purchased investment securities and a lag on deposit pricing increases.

Average total deposits were $17.5 billion in the second quarter, down $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, from the first quarter 2022, largely due to a decrease of $0.3 billion, or 7 percent, in average custodial deposits and a $0.2 billion, or 10 percent, decrease in government deposits. Total interest earning deposit costs only increased 2 basis points as we remained disciplined on our deposit pricing.

Provision for Credit Losses

The benefit from credit losses was $9 million for the second quarter, as compared to a $4 million benefit for the first quarter 2022, reflecting the strong performance of our portfolio, low number of non-accrual loans and a meaningful improvement in forbearance-related delinquencies. At June 30, 2022, there were no commercial delinquencies or nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased to $131 million in the second quarter, as compared to $160 million for the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower gain on sale.

Second quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $18 million, to $27 million, as compared to $45 million in the first quarter 2022. Gain on sale margins decreased 19 basis points to 39 basis points for the second quarter 2022, compared to 58 basis points for the first quarter 2022. The decrease was caused by a $1.1 billion, or 47 percent, decline in our retail volume. This decline was primarily in the direct-to-consumer channel as a result of lower refinance volumes caused by the rising rate environment.

Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio yielded an annualized 16 percent return for the quarter. The net return on mortgage servicing rights decreased $7 million to $22 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to a $29 million net return for the first quarter 2022.

Loan administration income was $33 million for the second quarter 2022, consistent with the first quarter 2022. During the quarter, higher income from a 10 percent increase in loans serviced or subserviced for others was offset by higher LIBOR-based fees paid on custodial deposits that are subserviced.

Loan fees and charges increased $2 million to $29 million for the second quarter, compared to $27 million for the first quarter 2022, primarily due to higher ancillary fee income from our servicing business.

Mortgage Metrics








As of/Three Months Ended

Change (% / bps)


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Seq

Yr/Yr


(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2)

$       7,100

$        7,700

$        8,900

$        11,300

$      12,400

(9) %

(43) %

Mortgage loans closed (1)

$       7,700

$        8,200

$      10,700

$        12,500

$      12,800

(6) %

(40) %

Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)

0.39 %

0.58 %

1.02 %

1.50 %

1.35 %

(19)

(96)

Net gain on loan sales

$            27

$            45

$            91

$            169

$           168

(40) %

(84) %

Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR)

$            22

$            29

$            19

$                9

$             (5)

N/M

N/M

Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR

$            49

$            74

$           110

$            178

$           163

(34) %

(70) %

Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)

1,383

1,256

1,234

1,203

1,182

10 %

17 %

Capitalized value of MSRs

1.50 %

1.31 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

1.00 %

19

50

N/M - Not meaningful








(1)    Rounded to the nearest hundred million

(2)    Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based
          on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.

(3)    Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased to $256 million for the second quarter, compared to $261 million for the first quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger costs in the first two quarters of 2022, noninterest expense decreased $5 million, or 2 percent, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits.

Mortgage expenses were $90 million for the second quarter, a decrease of $11 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage expenses to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.14 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points from the first quarter 2022. The reduction in expense was primarily driven by the actions we have taken and continue to take to reduce mortgage costs.

The efficiency ratio was 79 percent for the second quarter, as compared to 80 percent for the first quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger expenses in the first two quarters of 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 78 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

Income Taxes

The second quarter provision for income taxes totaled $17 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.7 percent, consistent with the effective tax rate for the first quarter 2022.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios








As of/Three Months Ended

Change (% / bps)


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Seq

Yr/Yr


(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses (1)

$            135

$           145

$           170

$           190

$           220

(7) %

(39) %

Credit reserves to LHFI

0.92 %

1.10 %

1.27 %

1.33 %

1.57 %

(18)

-65

Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse

1.27 %

1.64 %

1.96 %

2.29 %

2.63 %

(37)

(136)

Net charge-offs

$               1

$             21

$               3

$               6

$               1

(95) %

— %

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs

$             99

$           107

$             94

$             96

$             75

(7) %

32 %

Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)

0.03 %

0.69 %

0.08 %

0.19 %

0.01 %

(66)

2

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI

0.68 %

0.80 %

0.70 %

0.66 %

0.53 %

(12)

15









Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):



Residential first mortgage

0.12 %

0.31 %

0.04 %

— %

0.16 %

(19)

(4)

Home equity and other consumer

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.14 %

0.01 %

0.15 %

2

(6)

Commercial real estate

— %

— %

— %

0.03 %

— %

Commercial and industrial

0.02 %

4.31 %

0.53 %

1.87 %

0.04 %

(429)

(2)

N/M - Not meaningful








     (1)    Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.

     (2)    Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

Our portfolio has continued to hold up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in less than $1 million of net charge-offs totaling, 3 basis points of LHFI in the second quarter 2022. This compares to net charge-offs of $21 million, or 69 basis points, in the prior quarter which was substantially all from one commercial borrower.

Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $99 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of $8 million as compared to the first quarter 2022. Our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 68 basis points at June 30, 2022, a 12 basis point decrease compared to March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $22 million, or 15 basis points of total loans, compared to $22 million, or 17 basis points, at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was $135 million and covered 0.92 percent of loans held-for-investment at June 30, 2022, an 18 basis point decrease from March 31, 2022. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.27 percent, a 37 basis point decrease from March 31, 2022. The 7 percent decrease in the allowance for credit losses reflects a reduction in reserves for our loans with government guarantees as a result of pay-offs and improvements in the delinquency trends of expired forbearance loans. Loan growth occurred in well-collateralized portfolios, including residential first mortgage and MSR loans (included in our C&I portfolio) with lower reserve levels. The impact of this loan growth was offset by improvements in portfolio credit quality, primarily upgrades to certain C&I loans and improvements in our residential loss severity estimates. Overall, our portfolio quality remains solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and low delinquency levels, including no commercial delinquencies.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)


Change (% / bps)


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Seq

Yr/Yr

Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)

12.17 %

11.83 %

10.54 %

9.72 %

9.21 %

34

296

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)

13.22 %

13.89 %

13.19 %

11.95 %

11.38 %

(67)

184

Tier 1 capital (to RWA)

14.41 %

15.17 %

14.43 %

13.11 %

12.56 %

(76)

185

Total capital (to RWA)

15.68 %

16.59 %

15.88 %

14.55 %

14.13 %

(91)

155

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)

10.25 %

11.13 %

10.09 %

9.23 %

8.67 %

(88)

158

Tangible book value per share (1)

$         47.83

$         48.61

$         48.33

$         47.21

$         44.38

(2) %

8 %

     (1)     See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a tier 1 common equity ratio of 14.71 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.45 percent at June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per share declined to $47.83, down $0.78, or 2 percent from last quarter due to a $97 million decline in other comprehensive income primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our investment securities portfolio.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $24.9 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 79 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $343 billion of loans representing almost 1.4 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and Flagstar's ability to achieve their respective financial and other strategic goals. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Flagstar does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in the "Risk Factors" section in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


June 30,
2021

Assets








Cash

$              198


$              174


$              277


$              168

Interest-earning deposits

237


231


774


177

  Total cash and cash equivalents

435


405


1,051


345

Investment securities available-for-sale

2,346


2,010


1,804


1,823

Investment securities held-to-maturity

173


190


205


270

Loans held-for-sale

3,482


3,475


5,054


6,138

Loans held-for-investment

14,655


13,236


13,408


14,052

Loans with government guarantees

1,144


1,256


1,650


2,226

Less: allowance for loan losses

(122)


(131)


(154)


(202)

  Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net

15,677


14,361


14,904


16,076

Mortgage servicing rights

622


523


392


342

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

329


329


377


377

Premises and equipment, net

354


354


360


374

Goodwill and intangible assets

142


145


147


152

Bank-owned life insurance

370


367


365


361

Other assets

969


1,085


824


807

Total assets

$         24,899


$         23,244


$         25,483


$         27,065

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$           6,664


$           6,827


$           7,088


$           7,986

Interest-bearing deposits

9,984


10,521


10,921


10,675

  Total deposits

16,648


17,348


18,009


18,661

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other

3,301


200


1,880


2,095

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

700


1,200


1,400


1,200

Other long-term debt

394


396


396


396

Loan with government guarantees repurchase liability

101


63


200


989

Other liabilities

1,062


1,304


880


1,226

Total liabilities

22,206


20,511


22,765


24,567

Stockholders' Equity








Common stock

1


1


1


1

Additional paid in capital

1,358


1,357


1,355


1,356

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(99)


(2)


35


45

Retained earnings

1,433


1,377


1,327


1,096

  Total stockholders' equity

2,693


2,733


2,718


2,498

  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         24,899


$         23,244


$         25,483


$         27,065

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




Change compared to:


Three Months Ended


1Q22


2Q21


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30, 2021

June 30,
2021


Amount

Percent


Amount

Percent

Interest Income












Total interest income

$              209

$              177

$              196

$              209

$              198


$      32

18 %


$      11

6 %

Total interest expense

16

12

15

14

15


4

33 %


1

7 %

  Net interest income

193

165

181

195

183


28

17 %


10

5 %

(Benefit) provision for credit losses

(9)

(4)

(17)

(23)

(44)


(5)

N/M


35

(80) %

  Net interest income after provision for credit losses

202

169

198

218

227


33

20 %


(25)

(11) %

Noninterest Income












Net gain on loan sales

27

45

91

169

168


(18)

(40) %


(141)

(84) %

Loan fees and charges

29

27

29

33

37


2

7 %


(8)

(22) %

Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights

22

29

19

9

(5)


(7)

(24) %


27

N/M

Loan administration income

33

33

36

31

28


— %


5

18 %

Deposit fees and charges

9

9

8

9

8


— %


1

13 %

Other noninterest income

11

17

19

15

16


(6)

(35) %


(5)

(31) %

  Total noninterest income

131

160

202

266

252


(29)

(18) %


(121)

(48) %

Noninterest Expense












Compensation and benefits

122

127

137

130

122


(5)

(4) %


— %

Occupancy and equipment

46

45

47

46

50


1

2 %


(4)

(8) %

Commissions

22

26

38

44

51


(4)

(15) %


(29)

(57) %

Loan processing expense

23

21

21

22

22


2

10 %


1

5 %

Legal and professional expense

10

11

13

12

11


(1)

(9) %


(1)

(9) %

Federal insurance premiums

4

4

4

6

4


— %


— %

Intangible asset amortization

3

2

3

3

3


1

50 %


— %

Other noninterest expense

26

25

28

23

26


1

4 %


— %

  Total noninterest expense

256

261

291

286

289


(5)

(2) %


(33)

(11) %

Income before income taxes

77

68

109

198

190


9

13 %


(113)

(59) %

Provision for income taxes

17

15

24

46

43


2

13 %


(26)

(60) %

Net income

$                60

$                53

$                85

$              152

$              147


$        7

13 %


$     (87)

(59) %

Income per share












Basic

$             1.13

$             0.99

$             1.62

$             2.87

$             2.78


$    0.14

14 %


$  (1.65)

(59) %

Diluted

$             1.12

$             0.99

$             1.60

$             2.83

$             2.74


$    0.13

13 %


$  (1.62)

(59) %













Cash dividends declared

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.06

$             0.06


$      —

— %


$      —

— %

N/M - Not meaningful












Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


Change


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021


Amount


Percent

Interest Income








Total interest income

$                  386


$                405


$          (19)


(5) %

Total interest expense

28


34


(6)


(18) %

  Net interest income

358


371


(13)


(4) %

(Benefit) provision for credit losses

(13)


(72)


59


N/M

  Net interest income after provision for credit losses

371


443


(72)


(16) %

Noninterest Income








Net gain on loan sales

72


395


(323)


(82) %

Loan fees and charges

56


79


(23)


(29) %

Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights

51


(5)


56


(1,120) %

Loan administration income

66


54


12


22 %

Deposit fees and charges

18


17


1


6 %

Other noninterest income

28


36


(8)


(22) %

  Total noninterest income

291


576


(285)


(49) %

Noninterest Expense








Compensation and benefits

249


266


(17)


(6) %

Occupancy and equipment

91


95


(4)


(4) %

Commissions

48


112


(64)


(57) %

Loan processing expense

44


43


1


2 %

Legal and professional expense

21


20


1


5 %

Federal insurance premiums

8


10


(2)


(20) %

Intangible asset amortization

5


5



— %

Other noninterest expense

51


85


(34)


(40) %

  Total noninterest expense

517


636


(119)


(19) %

Income before income taxes

145


383


(238)


(62) %

Provision for income taxes

32


87


(55)


(63) %

Net income

$                  113


$                296


$        (183)


(62) %

Income per share








Basic

$                 2.12


$               5.61


$       (3.49)


(62) %

Diluted

$                 2.11


$               5.54


$       (3.43)


(62) %









Cash dividends declared

$                 0.12


$               0.12


$           —


— %

N/M - Not meaningful








Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021

Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):










Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)

$       7,100


$       7,700


$     12,400


$     14,800


$     24,800

Mortgage loans closed

$       7,700


$       8,200


$     12,800


$     15,900


$     26,600

Mortgage loans sold and securitized

$       6,900


$       9,900


$     14,000


$     16,800


$     27,600

Selected Ratios:










Interest rate spread (3)

3.47 %


2.91 %


2.70 %


3.19 %


2.62 %

Net interest margin

3.69 %


3.11 %


2.90 %


3.40 %


2.86 %

Net margin on loans sold and securitized

0.39 %


0.45 %


1.20 %


0.43 %


1.42 %

Return on average assets

1.01 %


0.87 %


2.09 %


0.94 %


2.04 %

Adjusted return on average assets (4)

1.05 %


0.92 %


2.08 %


0.98 %


2.22 %

Return on average common equity

8.74 %


7.87 %


23.97 %


8.31 %


24.82 %

Return on average tangible common equity (5)

9.49 %


8.61 %


25.92 %


9.05 %


26.92 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)

10.09 %


9.10 %


25.67 %


9.60 %


30.66 %

Efficiency ratio

79.1 %


80.4 %


66.6 %


79.7 %


67.2 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (4)

78.1 %


79.6 %


66.8 %


78.9 %


63.6 %

Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)

11.54 %


11.12 %


8.74 %


11.33 %


8.21 %

Average Balances:










Average interest-earning assets

$     20,958


$     21,569


$     25,269


$     21,261


$     26,218

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$     12,889


$     12,959


$     14,641


$     12,923


$     14,825

Average stockholders' equity

$       2,754


$       2,687


$       2,448


$       2,721


$       2,384

(1)

Rounded to nearest hundred million.

(2)

Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. 

(3)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(5)

Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. 


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


June 30,
2021

Selected Statistics:








Book value per common share

$              50.50


$              51.33


$              51.09


$              47.26

Tangible book value per share (1)

$              47.83


$              48.61


$              48.33


$              44.38

Number of common shares outstanding

53,329,993


53,236,067


53,197,650


52,862,264

Number of FTE employees

5,036


5,341


5,395


5,503

Number of bank branches

158


158


158


158

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.42 %


0.48 %


0.39 %


0.30 %

Common equity-to-assets ratio

10.82 %


11.75 %


10.67 %


9.23 %

MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:








Weighted average service fee (basis points)

31.7


31.2


31.5


32.6

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights

1.50 %


1.31 %


1.12 %


1.00 %

(1)

Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(2)

Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets


Loans held-for-sale

$       3,571

$           36

4.10 %


$      4,833

$          40

3.31 %


$      6,902

$          53

3.05 %

Loans held-for-investment












  Residential first mortgage

1,789

16

3.68 %


1,500

13

3.35 %


1,887

15

3.27 %

  Home equity

614

7

4.74 %


598

6

4.05 %


748

7

3.64 %

  Other

1,302

16

4.80 %


1,253

15

4.86 %


1,101

13

4.80 %

  Total consumer loans

3,705

39

4.25 %


3,351

34

4.04 %


3,736

35

3.79 %

Commercial real estate

3,366

41

4.78 %


3,226

29

3.60 %


3,093

26

3.37 %

Commercial and industrial

2,169

26

4.65 %


1,834

16

3.52 %


1,449

14

3.72 %

Warehouse lending

4,099

34

3.27 %


3,973

32

3.25 %


5,410

53

3.95 %

Total commercial loans

9,634

101

4.11 %


9,033

77

3.43 %


9,952

93

3.74 %

Total loans held-for-investment

13,339

140

4.15 %


12,384

111

3.59 %


13,688

128

3.75 %

Loans with government guarantees

1,161

15

5.13 %


1,402

15

4.40 %


2,344

5

0.79 %

Investment securities

2,310

17

2.89 %


2,021

11

2.19 %


2,123

12

2.19 %

Interest-earning deposits

577

1

0.64 %


929

0.16 %


212

0.13 %

  Total interest-earning assets

20,958

$          209

3.96 %


21,569

$        177

3.30 %


25,269

$        198

3.12 %

Other assets

2,909




2,592




2,742



Total assets

$     23,867




$    24,161




$    28,011



Interest-Bearing Liabilities












Retail deposits












  Demand deposits

$       1,725

$             1

0.10 %


$      1,626

$          —

0.09 %


$      1,686

$          —

0.06 %

  Savings deposits

4,251

2

0.16 %


4,253

2

0.14 %


4,084

1

0.14 %

  Money market deposits

926

0.16 %


887

0.09 %


762

0.07 %

  Certificates of deposit

851

1

0.35 %


929

1

0.35 %


1,126

2

0.62 %

  Total retail deposits

7,753

4

0.17 %


7,695

3

0.15 %


7,658

3

0.18 %

Government deposits

1,699

1

0.32 %


1,879

1

0.17 %


1,795

1

0.19 %

Wholesale deposits and other

935

2

0.98 %


1,071

2

0.89 %


1,170

4

1.33 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,387

7

0.26 %


10,645

6

0.23 %


10,623

8

0.31 %

Short-term FHLB advances and other

1,124

3

1.05 %


658

0.22 %


2,422

1

0.17 %

Long-term FHLB advances

982

3

1.15 %


1,260

3

0.98 %


1,200

3

1.03 %

Other long-term debt

396

3

3.07 %


396

3

3.23 %


396

3

3.19 %

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,889

$           16

0.48 %


12,959

$          12

0.39 %


14,641

15

0.43 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits












  Retail deposits and other

2,460




2,474




2,259



  Custodial deposits (1)

4,641




4,970




6,188



  Total noninterest-bearing deposits

7,101




7,444




8,447



Other liabilities

1,123




1,071




2,476



Stockholders' equity

2,754




2,687




2,448



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     23,867




$    24,161




$    28,012



Net interest-earning assets

$       8,069




$      8,610




$    10,628



  Net interest income


$          193




$        165




$        183


Interest rate spread (2)



3.47 %




2.91 %




2.70 %

Net interest margin (3)



3.69 %




3.11 %




2.90 %

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



162.6 %




166.4 %




172.6 %

Total average deposits

$     17,488




$    18,089




$    19,070



(1)

Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.  

(2)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets


Loans held-for-sale

$         4,199

$              77

3.65 %


$         7,181

$            105

2.94 %

Loans held-for-investment








  Residential first mortgage

1,645

29

3.53 %


2,009

32

3.23 %

  Home equity

606

13

4.40 %


784

14

3.56 %

  Other

1,278

30

4.83 %


1,071

25

4.80 %

  Total consumer loans

3,529

72

4.15 %


3,864

71

3.73 %

Commercial real estate

3,296

70

4.21 %


3,068

52

3.36 %

Commercial and industrial

2,002

42

4.14 %


1,467

27

3.62 %

Warehouse lending

4,036

66

3.26 %


5,900

118

3.98 %

  Total commercial loans

9,334

178

3.78 %


10,435

197

3.75 %

  Total loans held-for-investment

12,863

250

3.88 %


14,299

268

3.74 %

Loans with government guarantees

1,281

30

4.73 %


2,422

8

0.67 %

Investment securities

2,166

28

2.56 %


2,166

24

2.20 %

Interest-earning deposits

752

1

0.35 %


150

0.14 %

  Total interest-earning assets

21,261

$            386

3.63 %


26,218

$            405

3.09 %

Other assets

2,752




2,814



Total assets

$        24,013




$        29,032



Interest-Bearing Liabilities








Retail deposits








  Demand deposits

$         1,676

$                1

0.10 %


$         1,768

$              —

0.07 %

  Savings deposits

4,252

3

0.15 %


4,015

3

0.14 %

  Money market deposits

907

1

0.12 %


724

0.06 %

  Certificates of deposit

890

1

0.35 %


1,209

5

0.80 %

  Total retail deposits

7,725

6

0.16 %


7,716

8

0.22 %

Government deposits

1,788

2

0.24 %


1,784

2

0.21 %

Wholesale deposits and other

1,002

5

0.93 %


1,101

8

1.47 %

  Total interest-bearing deposits

10,515

13

0.25 %


10,601

18

0.35 %

Short-term FHLB advances and other

892

3

0.74 %


2,600

2

0.17 %

Long-term FHLB advances

1,120

6

1.05 %


1,200

6

1.03 %

Other long-term debt

396

6

3.13 %


424

8

3.68 %

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,923

$              28

0.44 %


14,825

$              34

0.47 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits








  Retail deposits and other

2,467




2,264



  Custodial deposits (1)

4,805




6,688



  Total noninterest-bearing deposits

7,272




8,952



Other liabilities

1,098




2,871



Stockholders' equity

2,721




2,384



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        24,014




$        29,032



Net interest-earning assets

$         8,338




$        11,393



  Net interest income


$            358




$            371


Interest rate spread (2)



3.19 %




2.62 %

Net interest margin (3)



3.40 %




2.86 %

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



164.5 %




176.9 %

Total average deposits

$        17,787




$        19,554



(1)

Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.  

(2)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021

Net income

$                     60


$                     53


$                   147


$                   113


$                   296

Weighted average common shares outstanding

53,269,631


53,219,866


52,763,868


53,244,886


52,719,959

Stock-based awards

265,817


358,135


772,801


311,721


697,937

  Weighted average diluted common shares

53,535,448


53,578,001


53,536,669


53,556,607


53,417,896

Basic earnings per common share

$                  1.13


$                  0.99


$                  2.78


$                  2.12


$                  5.61

Stock-based awards

(0.01)



(0.04)


(0.01)


(0.07)

  Diluted earnings per common share

$                  1.12


$                  0.99


$                  2.74


$                  2.11


$                  5.54

Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


June 30, 2021


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio

Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)

$      2,900

12.17 %


$      2,843

11.83 %


$      2,798

10.54 %


$      2,562

9.21 %

Total adjusted avg. total asset base

$    23,835



$    24,026



$    26,545



$    27,828


Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)

$      2,660

13.22 %


$      2,603

13.89 %


$      2,558

13.19 %


$      2,322

11.38 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

$      2,900

14.41 %


$      2,843

15.17 %


$      2,798

14.43 %


$      2,562

12.56 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

$      3,155

15.68 %


$      3,110

16.59 %


$      3,080

15.88 %


$      2,882

14.13 %

Risk-weighted asset base

$    20,130



$    18,741



$    19,397



$    20,399


Regulatory Capital - Bank
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


June 30, 2021


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio


Amount

Ratio

Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)

$      2,824

11.87 %


$      2,758

11.50 %


$      2,706

10.21 %


$      2,464

8.88 %

Total adjusted avg. total asset base

$    23,786



$    23,984



$    26,502



$    27,767


Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)

$      2,824

14.04 %


$      2,758

14.73 %


$      2,706

13.96 %


$      2,464

12.08 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

$      2,824

14.04 %


$      2,758

14.73 %


$      2,706

13.96 %


$      2,464

12.08 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

$      2,931

14.57 %


$      2,875

15.35 %


$      2,839

14.65 %


$      2,634

12.92 %

Risk-weighted asset base

$    20,113



$    18,725



$    19,383



$    20,395


Loans Serviced
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


June 30, 2021


Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts


Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts


Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts


Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts

Subserviced for others (2)

$    293,808

1,160,087


$    253,013

1,041,251


$    246,858

1,032,923


$    211,775

975,467

Serviced for others (3)

41,557

160,387


40,065

154,404


35,074

137,243


34,263

139,029

Serviced for own loan portfolio (4)

7,959

62,217


7,215

60,167


8,793

63,426


9,685

67,988

Total loans serviced

$    343,324

1,382,691


$    300,293

1,255,822


$    290,725

1,233,592


$    255,723

1,182,484

(1)

UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.

(2)

Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.

(3)

Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.

(4)

Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


June 30, 2021

Consumer loans












Residential first mortgage

$      2,205

15.0 %


$      1,499

11.3 %


$      1,536

11.5 %


$      1,794

12.8 %

Home equity

645

4.4 %


596

4.5 %


613

4.6 %


717

5.1 %

Other

1,331

9.1 %


1,267

9.6 %


1,236

9.2 %


1,133

8.0 %

  Total consumer loans

4,181

28.5 %


3,362

25.4 %


3,385

25.3 %


3,644

25.9 %

Commercial loans












Commercial real estate

3,387

23.1 %


3,254

24.5 %


3,223

24.0 %


3,169

22.6 %

Commercial and industrial

2,653

18.1 %


1,979

15.0 %


1,826

13.6 %


1,376

9.8 %

Warehouse lending

4,434

30.3 %


4,641

35.1 %


4,974

37.1 %


5,863

41.7 %

  Total commercial loans

10,474

71.5 %


9,874

74.6 %


10,023

74.7 %


10,408

74.1 %

  Total loans held-for-investment

$    14,655

100.0 %


$    13,236

100.0 %


$    13,408

100.0 %


$    14,052

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


June 30, 2021

Indirect lending

$         972

73.0 %


$         935

73.8 %


$         926

74.8 %


$         866

76.4 %

Point of sale

300

22.5 %


295

23.3 %


272

22.0 %


225

19.9 %

Other

59

4.4 %


37

2.9 %


38

3.2 %


42

3.7 %

Total other consumer loans

$      1,331

100.0 %


$      1,267

100.0 %


$      1,236

100.0 %


$      1,133

100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021

Residential first mortgage

$                               33


$                               43


$                               48

Home equity

21


16


17

Other

31


34


38

Total consumer loans

85


93


103

Commercial real estate

22


22


58

Commercial and industrial

11


13


38

Warehouse lending 

4


3


3

Total commercial loans

37


38


99

  Allowance for loan losses

122


131


202

  Reserve for unfunded commitments

13


14


18

Allowance for credit losses

$                             135


$                             145


$                             220

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Residential
First
Mortgage

Home
Equity

Other
Consumer

Commercial
Real Estate

Commercial
and
Industrial

Warehouse
Lending

Total LHFI
Portfolio (1)

Unfunded
Commitments

Beginning balance

$            43

$          16

$            34

$            22

$            13

$              3

$          131

$                14

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:









  Loan volume

4

1

2

1

4

12

(1)

  Economic forecast (2)

2

1

(4)

(1)

(2)

  Credit (3)

(16)

3

(1)

(1)

(5)

1

(19)

  Qualitative factor adjustments

Charge-offs

(3)

(3)

Recoveries

2

2

Provision for net charge-offs

1

1

Ending allowance balance

$            33

$          21

$            31

$            22

$            11

$              4

$          122

$                13

(1)

Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2)

Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.

(3)

Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Residential
First
Mortgage

Home
Equity

Other
Consumer

Commercial
Real Estate

Commercial
and
Industrial

Warehouse
Lending

Total LHFI
Portfolio (1)

Unfunded
Commitments

Beginning balance

$            40

$          14

$            36

$            28

$            32

$              4

$          154

$                16

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:









  Loan volume

4

1

3

1

7

16

(3)

  Economic forecast (2)

3

3

(4)

1

(3)

  Credit (3)

(14)

3

(4)

(7)

(3)

(25)

  Qualitative factor adjustments

(1)

(4)

(5)

Charge-offs

(1)

(5)

(20)

(26)

Recoveries

1

3

4

Provision for net charge-offs

1

(1)

2

2

4

Ending allowance balance

$            33

$          21

$            31

$            22

$            11

$              4

$          122

$                13

(1)

Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2)

Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.

(3)

Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


June 30,
2021

Nonperforming LHFI

$            79


$            95


$            81


$            63

Nonperforming TDRs

6


7


8


6

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months

14


5


5


7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)

99


107


94


76

Other nonperforming assets, net

5


4


6


6

LHFS

20


24


17


9

Total nonperforming assets

$          124


$          135


$          117


$            91









Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.42 %


0.48 %


0.39 %


0.30 %

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI

0.68 %


0.80 %


0.70 %


0.53 %

Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)

0.71 %


0.84 %


0.74 %


0.57 %

(1)

Includes $35 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of June 30, 2022.

(2)

Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



30-59 Days
Past Due


60-89 Days
Past Due


Greater than
90 days


Total Past
Due


Total LHFI

June 30, 2022










Consumer loans

$               15


$                 7


$               99


$             121


$          4,181

Commercial loans





10,474

  Total loans

$               15


$                 7


$               99


$             121


$        14,655

March 31, 2022










Consumer loans (1)

$               12


$               10


$               98


$             120


$          3,362

Commercial loans





9,874

       Total loans

$               12


$               10


$               98


$             120


$        13,236

December 31, 2021










Consumer loans

$               26


$               36


$               62


$             124


$          3,385

Commercial loans



32


32


10,023

  Total loans

$               26


$               36


$               94


$             156


$        13,408

June 30, 2021










Consumer loans

$                 8


$                 4


$               55


$               67


$          3,644

Commercial loans



20


20


10,408

       Total loans

$                 8


$                 4


$               75


$               87


$        14,052

(1)

Includes $33 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of June 30, 2022.

Troubled Debt Restructurings
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)



TDRs


Performing


Nonperforming


Total

June 30, 2022


Consumer loans

$                             22


$                             20


$                             42

Commercial loans



  Total TDR loans

$                             22


$                             20


$                             42

March 31, 2022






Consumer loans

$                             23


$                             12


$                             35

Commercial loans



  Total TDR loans

$                             23


$                             12


$                             35

December 31, 2021






Consumer loans

$                             22


$                             13


$                             35

Commercial loans

2



2

  Total TDR loans

$                             24


$                             13


$                             37

June 30, 2021






Consumer loans

$                             31


$                             11


$                             42

Commercial loans


2


2

  Total TDR loans

$                             31


$                             13


$                             44

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)


 In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the
results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported
U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing
operations. The DOJ settlement expense and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue
interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The
Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible
common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-
deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted
net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin and adjusted
efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.


          The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.


Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


(Dollars in millions, except share data)

Total stockholders' equity

$           2,693


$           2,733


$           2,718


$           2,645


$           2,498

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

142


145


147


149


152

Tangible book value

$           2,551


$           2,588


$           2,571


$           2,496


$           2,346











Number of common shares outstanding

53,329,993


53,236,067


53,197,650


52,862,383


52,862,264

Tangible book value per share

$           47.83


$           48.61


$           48.33


$           47.21


$           44.38











Total assets

$         24,899


$         23,244


$         25,483


$         27,042


$         27,065

Tangible common equity to assets ratio

10.25 %


11.13 %


10.09 %


9.23 %


8.67 %

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021


(Dollars in millions)





Net income

$             60


$             53


$           147


$           113


$           296

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax

3


1


2


4


4

Tangible net income

$             63


$             54


$           149


$           117


$           300











Total average equity

$        2,754


$        2,687


$        2,448


$        2,721


$        2,384

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

144


146


153


145


155

Total tangible average equity

$        2,610


$        2,541


$        2,295


$        2,576


$        2,229











Return on average tangible common equity

9.49 %


8.61 %


25.92 %


9.05 %


26.92 %

Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense

— %


— %


— %


— %


3.86 %

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement

— %


— %


(2.14) %


— %


(1.09) %

Adjustment for merger costs

0.60 %


0.49 %


1.89 %


0.55 %


0.97 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

10.09 %


9.10 %


25.67 %


9.60 %


30.66 %











Return on average assets

1.01 %


0.89 %


2.09 %


0.94 %


2.04 %

Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense

— %


— %


— %


— %


0.18 %

Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement agreement

— %


— %


(0.11) %


— %


(0.05) %

Adjustment for merger costs

0.04 %


0.03 %


0.10 %


0.04 %


0.05 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.05 %


0.92 %


2.08 %


0.98 %


2.22 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


(Dollars in millions)

Average LHFI

$       13,339


$       12,384


$       13,314


$       13,540


$       13,688

Less: Average warehouse loans

4,099


3,973


5,148


5,392


5,410

Adjusted average LHFI

$         9,240


$         8,411


$         8,166


$         8,148


$         8,278











Average deposits

$       17,488


$       18,089


$       19,816


$       19,686


$       19,070

Less: Average custodial deposits

4,641


4,970


6,309


6,180


6,188

Adjusted average deposits

$       12,847


$       13,119


$       13,507


$       13,506


$       12,882











HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

76.3 %


68.5 %


67.2 %


68.8 %


71.8 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

71.9 %


64.1 %


60.5 %


60.3 %


64.3 %

Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.



Three Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


(Dollar in millions)

Noninterest expense

$            256


$            261


$            291


$            286


$            289

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement





(10)

Adjustment for merger costs

3


3


6


5


9

Adjusted noninterest expense

$            253


$            258


$            285


$            281


$            290











Income before income taxes

$              77


$              68


$            109


$            198


$            190

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement





(10)

Adjustment for merger costs

3


3


6


5


9

Adjusted income before income taxes

$              80


$              71


$            115


$            203


$            189











Provision for income taxes

$              17


$              15


$              24


$              46


$              43

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement





2

Adjustment for merger costs


(1)


(1)


(1)


(2)

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$              17


$              16


$              25


$              47


$              43











Net income

$              60


$              53


$              85


$            152


$            147

Adjusted net income

$              63


$              55


$              90


$            156


$            146











Weighted average common shares outstanding

53,269,631


53,219,866


52,867,138


52,862,288


52,763,868

Weighted average diluted common shares

53,535,448


53,578,001


53,577,832


53,659,422


53,536,669

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$           1.18


$           1.03


$           1.71


$           2.94


$           2.78

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$           1.17


$           1.02


$           1.69


$           2.90


$           2.74











Efficiency ratio

79.1 %


80.4 %


75.9 %


62.2 %


66.6 %

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement

— %


— %


— %


— %


1.6 %

Adjustment for merger costs

(1.0) %


(0.8) %


(1.5) %


(1.1) %


(1.4) %

Adjusted efficiency ratio

78.1 %


79.6 %


74.4 %


61.1 %


66.8 %



Six Months Ended








June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021






Efficiency ratio


79.7 %


67.2 %






Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense


— %


(2.6) %






Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement


— %


1.1 %






Adjustment for merger costs


(0.9) %


(0.9) %






Adjusted efficiency ratio


78.8 %


64.8 %






For more information, contact:             
Bryan Marx
FBCInvestorRelations@flagstar.com
(248) 312-5699

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-bancorp-reports-second-quarter-2022-net-income-of-60-million-or-1-12-per-diluted-share-301593929.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.