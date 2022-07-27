Linda Ferrari joins Equity Union as Global Luxury Director

Company launches Luxury Properties Division and expands to Westside with Opening of Brentwood Office.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union's CEO, Harma Hartouni, announced that Linda Ferrari has joined the company's slate of top producers as it's Global Luxury Director.

Ferrari is a successful REALTOR® and Advisor, National Finance & Credit Score Expert, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Author of The Big Score, Buying Power For Life. Her expertise and knowledge has landed her appearances on FOX Business News, One American News and Market Wrap with Moe Ansari, and she has also appeared on 1700AM Biz Fit radio, 97.1 KLSX, Making Money, Talking Dollars and Making Sense, Vegas Investors Edge and San Francisco's KDOW Business Radio Show, Real Estate Guys Radio and TV.

"Linda is a master negotiator with an expertise level in both finance and real estate. She has a global resource pool that has paved the path for individuals and investors to purchase real estate with a fulfilling and unique service that only Linda can provide. She will be a great asset to our Equity Union team". Harma Hartouni – CEO, Equity Union.

With the addition of Ferrari, Equity Union announced the expansion of its operations with its first office to open on the Westside of Los Angeles at 2528 San Vicente Boulevard. The office is scheduled to complete interior renovations and open at the end of Q3. In addition to the new Brentwood location, Equity Union has offices in Sherman Oaks, Encino, Woodland Hills, as well as immediate plans to open locations in Toluca Lake and Santa Clarita.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

About Harma Hartouni: Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer, owns a real estate company employing hundreds of residential and commercial real estate agents in Southern California. Among awards and recognition received, The National Association of REALTORS® named Harma one of their top "30 Under 30" brokers in the country, and the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized him as one of their "40 Under 40" Most Influential Business Owners.

Contact: Dan Stueve, +13105955875, dan@equityunion.com

