Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)
What:

BorgWarner 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call 

When:

August 3, 2022 @ 9:00am Eastern Time 

Where:

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx 

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above. 



If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.  For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE:     http://www.borgwarner.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert--borgwarner-2022-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301594641.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.