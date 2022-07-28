ePlus Announces Microsoft Azure Cloud Managed Services General Availability

Extends support throughout the entire lifecycle of cloud adoption

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced the general availability of ePlus Cloud Managed Services (ECMS) for Microsoft Azure. Designed to offload the task of managing Azure deployments, ePlus Cloud Managed Services allow organizations to focus on driving their business and competitive differentiation while ePlus helps optimize cloud costs and leverages proven security best practices to reduce risk.

ePlus Cloud Managed Services deliver fully US-based, 24x7x365 proactive support and specialized cloud expertise from certified engineers and technical architects who deeply understand cloud and how it fits into modern application deployments. The offering includes:

Well-Architected configuration and automated deployment to speed time to market

Security and governance of workloads running on Azure to decrease risk with hardened, best practice configuration and ongoing validation

FinOps methodology for cost-optimized Azure consumption

"ePlus Cloud Managed Services are designed to alleviate many of the challenges we see our customers face when it comes to managing complex public cloud environments and workloads," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "We help ease the transition to cloud by addressing the most common roadblocks—skillsets, cost management, and security—freeing time spent managing their Azure foundation so our customers can focus on driving innovation by optimizing and modernizing applications. ePlus Cloud Managed Services extend our best-of-breed approach to the ongoing management and optimization of Azure to complete the lifecycle of cloud adoption support."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,500 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

