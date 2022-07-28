Medius continues investment in U.S. with appointment of new Senior Vice President of Sales

Procure-to-Pay Veteran, Mary Flynn Barton joins as SVP of NA Sales to fuel growth following Medius's OnPay Solutions acquisition earlier this year

STOCKHOLM, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the appointment of a new Senior Vice President for its sales function across North America.



Based in Alabama, Mary Flynn Barton is an award-winning and top revenue-generating technology sales leader and spend management expert. Mary joins the company to build the sales teams and help develop a deep understanding of the Medius customer journey.



Mary joins Medius from iDonate, where she was the CRO responsible for all sales, marketing, and customer success functions. Prior to that, she spent a decade at Coupa in various positions throughout the company and ultimately became the sales lead for its North Central Region.



Mary graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and has lived throughout the US in New Orleans, Austin, San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis and is now proud to call Daphne, Alabama home.



Mary joins Medius as the company invests in its US operations. Earlier in 2022, Medius acquired US-based OnPay Solutions with the acquisition acting as a driving force for the SaaS leader to grow its sales and channel sales functions to improve the end-to-end invoice-to-pay processes for its customers. Furthermore, Mary's appointment is the latest in a series of senior leadership hires at Medius, most recently including Tanya Wills as VP of Channel Sales and Alliances.



Mary Flynn Barton, SVP of Sales North America, comments: "It's an exciting time to be working in SaaS and fintech. AP is a critical function where businesses can quickly improve control, reduce risk, drive efficiency, and reduce costs. In uncertain economic times, AP Automation is an area of digital transformation that pays dividends back to companies. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to Medius as we're investing for significant growth in North America."



Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments: "Mary has amazing experience in the SaaS Procure-to-Pay space, and it's clear that she has a great passion for delivering value to customers, for leadership at all levels, and making her teams successful. She's an excellent professional and cultural fit for us at Medius, and we are lucky to have her. As we continue our rapid growth in North America to transform the lives of financial teams, talent like this is incredibly valuable. I am excited to see the positive impact Mary has."

