PIH Health Opens Urgent Care Center Westlake

New Urgent Care Serves Downtown Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health opened a new Urgent Care Center in Los Angeles located at 2200 West 3rd Street, suite 120 to service those who live, work and play in the Westlake District, Downtown Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Community members who have an urgent medical need and cannot get in to see their regular doctor will now have access to high-quality medical services closer to their home and places of work. PIH Health Urgent Care Center Westlake is located one mile from PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

PIH Health Urgent Care Center Westlake (PRNewswire)

The urgent care center offers care for minor illnesses, such as earaches, persistent coughs and minor wounds that may need stitches. Sports physicals are also offered at this facility.

"The opening of Urgent Care Center Westlake will allow us to expand our services to patients in the Los Angeles community and surrounding areas," says Jaime Diaz MD, chief medical officer, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and medical director, PIH Health Urgent Care System. "This new facility will give local community members access to our highly trained network of compassionate care providers so that they can receive medical treatment when they need it."

Below are some of the conditions that are treated at PIH Health's new Urgent Care Center Westlake location:

Animal bites

Asthma

Broken bones

Burns

Cold & flu symptoms

Cuts & bruises

Headaches

Infections

Sprains and strains

Stomach or abdominal pain

Urinary tract infections

The new Los Angeles facility joins other PIH Health Urgent Care Centers in Downey, Hacienda Heights, La Habra, Montebello, Santa Fe Springs, and Whittier. Urgent Care Center Westlake is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays. No appointment is necessary, just walk in. To view a list of all PIH Health Urgent Care Center locations or to check wait times, visit PIHHealth.org/UCC.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3.7 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 35 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. PIH Health is also certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

PIH Health Urgent Care Center Westlake Entrance (PRNewswire)

PIH Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/PIH Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PIH Health