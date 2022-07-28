THRōW SOCIAL®, A FEMALE-FOUNDED EXPERIENTIAL HOSPITALITY CONCEPT HAILING FROM WASHINGTON, DC, HITS RECORD SUCCESS WITH EXPANSION TO SOUTH FLORIDA

THRōW Social® Delray Announces Monthly Revenues Exceed $1 Million at new Delray Beach Location;

More South Florida Expansion, More Innovative Concepts Underway

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering high school math teacher turned entrepreneur Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, founder of The Ginger Companies, whose portfolio includes several of her vastly successful concepts such as country-renowned Escape Room Live® locations, Kick Axe Throwing® venues, and THRōW Social®, announces "more expansion is underway" for her company in South Florida. THRōW Social® Delray Beach, which opened in January 2022 to wild success with revenues exceeding $1 million monthly, is scouting additional locations throughout the Sunshine State.

"South Florida has spoken and has really responded extremely positively to our unique brand of fun. We've been thrilled with the positive reception to THRōW Social® Delray Beach and are already in the process of scouting several new locations as well as developing new concepts to introduce to market", explains Sonnier, who relocated to Lighthouse Point during pandemic times and became a permanent South Florida resident because of more lenient restaurant regulation classifications during COVID-19.

With many of her facilities having in-person activities (i.e., live music, shuffleboard, axe throwing, escape rooms) as an entertainment component to their service offerings, THRōW Social® Washington DC and several of her Kick Axe locations in N.Y.C., Philadelphia and Washington, DC endured government shut-down due to meeting local criteria for both restaurant and entertainment venues, yet not qualifying for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund nor the Shuttered Venues Grant. "We were stuck in a situation that led to our having to close most of our facilities for what we felt were unnecessarily extended periods of time, waiting for these policies to change. There is no denying that Florida has been so much more receptive to our needs as hospitality operators and we will continue to expand our footprint in this market indefinitely," adds Sonnier.

THRōW Social® is a competitive socializing venue, featuring an abundance of social games, chef-driven cuisine, a mixologist-led beverage program and weekly live entertainment. With locations in Washington, DC and Delray, Florida, THRōW Social® is the newest creative endeavor from the Ginger Companies, a northeastern experiential location based entertainment company. THRōW Social® Delray Beach is open to families with children by day and adults 21+ beginning at 9pm nighty. The 12,000 square foot indoor-outdoor venue features VIP cabanas in addition to DJs and live bands, axe -throwing, LED ping pong, darts and more, all in an elevated tropical chic setting that has become popular for dog-friendly dining and brunch, serving a multitude of generations. Hybrid corporate functions and Game Day events are made possible by the 22' video wall. For more information on THRōW Social® Delray Beach, visit throwsocial.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook, @throwsocialdelray.

