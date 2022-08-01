FirstMile Founder and CEO Regains Ownership of Leading Parcel Carrier

Industry-leading parcel and shipping carrier, FirstMile, is purchased by founding CEO, Devin Johnson

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin Johnson, a leader in the eCommerce parcel and shipping industry, today announced the purchase of FirstMile. Johnson, the company's founder and CEO will continue to lead the company.

A reinvestment in our commitment to small, medium and large eCommerce companies in today's challenging supply chain.

"With the purchase of FirstMile and its sister company, our clients will benefit by our reclaiming original ownership of FirstMile and continuing its growth and optimization as a domestic and international carrier" explained Devin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and owner of FirstMile and ShipNetwork. "This acquisition is a reinvestment in our commitment to support small, medium and large eCommerce companies in today's challenging supply chain climate."

FirstMile provides a one-stop-shop for eCommerce shipping; clients have access to multiple delivery networks through one, simple interface and one-point of pick-up. Using its proprietary technology—Xparcel—FirstMile provides clients with a unique combination of best price and service for every shipped package.

Two Leading Logistics Companies Providing State-Of-The-Art Technology and Service

The acquisition of FirstMile and ShipNetwork will help facilitate a strong partnership between two national logistics leaders that will prove invaluable for clients of both companies.

"For all of our clients, our goal remains the same: provide speedy deliveries at affordable rates to eCommerce customers," Johnson explained. "In our business, the ability to scale is extremely important, and as a result of this acquisition, the addition of this shipping volume will benefit all of our 3PL partners and eCommerce clients."

"FirstMile will gain added density and volume as a result of our expanded reach through ShipNetwork," said Johnson. "Our clients will benefit from our increased ability to reach deeper into regional and postal carrier networks. End of the day, that translates into both improved service and a reduction in costs to all our clients."

As witnessed during the recent pandemic, eCommerce businesses and the logistics firms supporting them, play critical roles in the nation's supply chain. FirstMile allows eCommerce merchants to remain focused on building a prosperous business, secure in the knowledge that clients may expect delivery of their products in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

"As national leaders in eCommerce logistics, FirstMile and ShipNetwork assume responsibility for warehousing, warehouse technology, fulfillment, and shipping expertise," Johnson said. "For our clients, both our 3PL partners and eCommerce merchants, that means their entire focus can be on ensuring their companies continue to grow and prosper."

About FirstMile

FirstMile is an eCommerce parcel carrier providing solutions for eCommerce retailers. FirstMile's unique approach allows small, medium, and large eCommerce shippers to get the best combination of price and service across a wide network international, national, regional, local and micro delivery solutions. We do this with one API connection, one pick-up via our FirstMile-owned and operated vehicles, and one invoice. Our patented Xparcel algorithm solution drives the right label to you for each and every package, every day, across multiple networks.

