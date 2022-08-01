InventHelp Inventor Develops Self Powered Air Conditioning Unit (RKH-245)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This product is an energy-efficient air conditioning system for homes" said the inventor from Chesterfield, VA "I created the SELF POWERED AIR CONDITIONING UNIT because I really wanted to go green and save money."

This advanced product would take an innovative approach to operation that helps reduce energy consumption and saves homeowners money. This invention would help to reduce the amount of power drawn for operation, making it a green and cost-effective purchase. Would help to reduce the amount of power draw required for operation, making it a green and cost-effective purchase. The air conditioner would also be user-friendly, reliable, innovative, and environmentally-friendly.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond VA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

