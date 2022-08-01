InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Copper T-Joint, Slip-Elbow Fitting (PDK-212)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a universal copper T-joint, slip-elbow fitting to save time and money on plumbing projects," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented the SLIP T. My design can be utilized in many copper water line plumbing piping applications from bathroom toilets and showers to kitchen sinks or hose bibs."

The invention provides an effective way to connect copper piping at one junction point in three different directions at 90 degrees. In doing so, it reduces the need to remove large sections of piping and make several junction points. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a functional design that is easy to install so it is ideal for plumbers, building contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

