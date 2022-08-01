Millions of students and educators worldwide can now access Kahoot! easily through the Google Classroom add-on.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced that it has launched the Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom , making it possible for educators and learners around the world to discover, create, assign and host interactive learning sessions without ever leaving Google Classroom. As a Google Classroom add-ons early access partner, Kahoot! is one of the first digital learning platforms to be available as a Google Classroom add-on.

Kahoot! launches the Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom (PRNewswire)

"Millions of students and educators worldwide can now access Kahoot! easily through Google Classroom."

As shared on the Google for Education blog , "Add-ons provide a better end-to-end experience to not only save time for educators, but also simplify the digital classroom experience for students, too."

"Both Kahoot! and Google Classroom are used by millions of educators and students worldwide to support and enrich learning," said Melissa Mills, Product Director at Kahoot!. "With Kahoot! now offering a Google Classroom add-on, teachers and learners can access, explore and share engaging Kahoot! content directly from Google Classroom, boosting engagement at school and supporting students' independent learning at home."

Instant access to supercharged learning and engagement district-wide

Administrators can set up the Kahoot! add-on for schools across their district from the Google Workspace Marketplace in just a few clicks. Once enabled, educators and students can access Kahoot! on any device within Google Classroom, without needing to navigate to an external website or use an additional login. Classroom add-ons are available for all Google Workspace for Education users with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade or Google Workspace for Education Plus editions.

Through the add-on, teachers can search for or create their own kahoots, as well as discover the millions of ready-to-use learning sessions on Kahoot!, which educators can then assign for students to complete directly within Google Classroom. The Kahoot! EDU offering for schools and school districts also enables educators to access a school library of kahoots, where they can find and share learning content with other teachers throughout the school or district.

This integration marks Kahoot!'s latest collaboration with Google, beginning in 2019 when Kahoot! was selected to become a Google for Education Partner , followed by working together to launch Google Search Practice Problems and an integration with the upcoming live sharing feature on Google Meet .

For more information, read our blog post to learn how to use the Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom.

Visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com . Let's play!

Media Contact

Falguni Bhuta

press@kahoot.com

Kahoot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kahoot!) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahoot!