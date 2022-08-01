Landmark Recovery Appoints AJ Henry Chief People Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, the nation's fastest-growing drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider, announces AJ Henry as chief people officer.

Landmark Recovery Chief People Officer AJ Henry. (PRNewswire)

Henry is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of human resources, change management, and recruiting experience. He will collaborate closely with leaders across the enterprise to expand and develop solutions that support Landmark Recovery's mission and core values while prioritizing strategic sourcing of strong leaders for the company.

Before joining Landmark Recovery , Henry held the title of principal human resources business partner for Amazon, served as regional human resources director for Lowe's and human resources business partner for Target.

"AJ brings a deep understanding of human resource support and change management to our growing team," said Matt Boyle, Landmark Recovery president, and CEO. "He will be instrumental in shaping our organization's national talent and leadership development strategies. We look forward to leveraging his extensive expertise and ensuring Landmark Recovery remains a workplace of choice."

Landmark Recovery currently operates 11 addiction treatment centers across six states, with plans to open 40 more locations by the end of 2023. The company's headquarters is located in Franklin, Tenn. Landmark's newest treatment center, Landmark Recovery of Denver , was opened last month.

"I am honored to lead the human resources team," Henry said. "The team at Landmark Recovery works extremely hard to exceed goals and I am thrilled that I get to support them. I am excited about having the opportunity to build on Landmark's commitment to fostering an environment where individuals are valued and respected as we move forward with the company's rapid growth."

Henry earned a bachelor's degree in management and human resources from The University of Kansas and began a master's of program management degree at Mississippi State University.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, which serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021 . For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

Press Contact: Chrycilis Perry

Chrycilis.Perry@LandmarkRecovery.com

(629)-401-9745

Landmark Recovery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Landmark Recovery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landmark Recovery