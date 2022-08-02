ABC Fitness Solutions To Acquire Glofox To Create The Industry-leading Global Fitness Technology Company

The addition of the leading fitness software provider serving the boutique and studio sector allows ABC Fitness Solutions to amplify its global reach and serve fitness businesses of any size, anywhere

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC), the leading technology and related services provider for the fitness industry, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Glofox, one of the fastest-growing fitness management platforms servicing the boutique gym and studio sector. The strategic combination significantly expands ABC's global reach and amplifies its ability to serve fitness organizations of all sizes with a company that shares its values, commitment to its teams and customers, and proven track record in developing innovative solutions that allow fitness operators to thrive. The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Glofox was founded by former professional rugby player Conor O'Loughlin, and his colleagues Finn Hegarty and Anthony Kelly, and all three will continue to be leaders in the combined business. Glofox is widely recognized as an innovator in management software, helping boutique fitness brands build and grow successful businesses. Its all-in-one platform allows users to manage all aspects of their business with a streamlined, easy-to-use experience for members and staff alike. Its 220-strong team serves customers in over 80 countries in 17 languages around the world. Like ABC, it provides solutions covering all aspects of running a fitness business, from customer acquisition to billing management, from business intelligence to member engagement.

Becoming stronger together, the technical capabilities, reach, and values of ABC and Glofox amplify each other, allowing both to further their mission to assist people around the world in their health, fitness, and wellness journeys. Collectively they will support over 31 million members across more than 24,000 fitness locations with technical solutions that put the member at the center of the experience.

"We are so excited to welcome Glofox into ABC Fitness Solutions. Its range of solutions, focus on the boutique gym and studio sector, and impressive international reach are compelling and will help cement ABC's position as a truly global solution provider within the fitness industry," said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions. "When combined with our existing strength in North and Latin America, as well as our market-leading software solutions for the personal trainer and commercial fitness club sectors, we now have a combined offering greater than the sum of its parts and unrivalled by any company in the industry."

The agreement follows the successful strategic acquisitions and integration of Trainerize, GymSales, and FitnessBI that helped enhance ABC's best-in-class club management software solutions, leading to ABC IGNITE, its next generation and most advanced offering to date. From personal trainers to yoga studios, boutique gyms to commercial fitness clubs, the addition of Glofox means ABC can now serve any fitness provider of any size worldwide.

"We are thrilled to become part of ABC, a company that has been a pioneer of the fitness industry for over 40 years," said Conor O'Loughlin, CEO & Co-Founder of Glofox. "To be able to align with a partner that shares the same purpose and values and that can provide additional resources to drive innovation and accelerated international growth is a tremendous advantage to our team and our customers. As part of ABC Fitness Solutions, Glofox has an extremely exciting future, and we look forward to taking the combined business to the next level."

The service of current customers will remain the ongoing top priority of ABC and Glofox and each will continue to focus on the respective fitness sectors they serve.

ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is the premier provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain, or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps over 20,000 clubs and facilities in 75 countries perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

Glofox is the innovative management software solution helping visionary fitness brands build successful, growing businesses. The all-in-one platform replaces outdated and overcomplicated systems with a streamlined, easy-to-use experience for members and staff alike. Built to address the intricacies that come with managing both independent fitness businesses and large fitness franchises, the platform delivers a powerful suite of tools to drive success and empower operators globally. Founded in 2017, Glofox now serves over 80 countries and over 17 languages internationally and is continuously expanding its network to unlock opportunities for fitness businesses worldwide.

