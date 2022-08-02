Sky Cams
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2022.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

FNF-G

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-44--301598329.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings

