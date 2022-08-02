SELECT ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Revenue of $335.9 million generated during the second quarter of 2022, up 14% sequentially from the first quarter of 2022
Net income of $14.6 million & Adjusted EBITDA of $47.7 million during the second quarter of 2022
Improved gross margin before depreciation and amortization across all three segments while maintaining a positive net cash position
HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, "The second quarter proved to be a significant step forward in the continued fulfillment of our strategy to improve and bolster the base business, advance our technology, sustainability and diversification efforts, and execute on strategic M&A. Supported by 14% sequential revenue growth, we significantly improved our profitability during the second quarter with Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA growing 83% and 48%, respectively, quarter over quarter. Reinforced by a steadily improving activity backdrop and an increasingly tight labor and equipment supply environment, we continue to see pricing improvements across each of our segments.
"We are also making progress on the integration of our recent acquisitions, capturing continued efficiencies and cost synergy realizations, which has contributed to sequential margin improvement across each of our segments. Additionally on the cost synergy front, SG&A costs decreased by 6% sequentially to below 8% of revenue, a threshold we last achieved in 2018.
"We have continued ramping up the buildout supporting the consolidated infrastructure footprint we've assembled through our recent acquisitions as well. During the second quarter of 2022, we signed a 5-year agreement to tie in an operator's existing water distribution and gathering pipeline system in Upton County, Texas, interconnecting with two of our existing recycling facilities. This interconnection will allow us to efficiently gather produced water, transport recycled volumes between our two existing facilities and dispose of water, if necessary, broadening the commercialization opportunities of the systems and allowing for more efficient management of water needs across multiple operators in the area.
"In addition, during the second quarter we commenced operations at our two most recently announced recycling facilities in the Northern Delaware and Rockies regions, adding an incremental 75,000 barrels per day of recycling capacity. With this increased recycling capacity, we are well on our way towards achieving the 2022 recycling targets tied to our sustainability-linked credit facility. We have a strong backlog of additional development opportunities and I look forward to executing on additional projects in the second half of the year. As previously announced, I'm also pleased to have issued our inaugural annual sustainability report during the second quarter. While recycling remains a top priority for us, we are excited about many of our other near-term sustainability initiatives discussed in the sustainability report including additional technology, emissions reduction, and green chemistry R&D investments.
"Ultimately, I am very pleased with our recent financial performance, supported by our recent acquisitions, pricing improvements, organic growth opportunities and our other strategic investments. I look forward to building upon our recent positive results with further improvements to our revenue and profitability, while meaningfully expanding our free cash flow generation in the second half of the year," concluded Schmitz.
Consolidated Financial Information
Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $335.9 million as compared to $294.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $161.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million as compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.
For the second quarter of 2022, gross profit was $35.7 million, as compared to $24.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a gross loss of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total gross margin was 10.6% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 8.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and (1.0)% in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the second quarter of 2022 was 19.3% as compared to 17.4% for the first quarter of 2022 and 12.0% for the second quarter of 2021.
SG&A during the second quarter of 2022 was $26.7 million as compared to $28.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 and $15.9 million during the second quarter of 2021. SG&A during the first and second quarters of 2022 was impacted by non-recurring transaction costs of $3.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA was $47.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA during the first and second quarters of 2022 was impacted by the deduction of $11.4 million and $5.6 million, respectively, of non-recurring bargain purchase price gains that benefited Net Income during the quarters related to the Company's recent acquisition activity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by $2.9 million of non-recurring transaction costs, $1.0 million of non-cash losses on asset sales, $0.2 million in lease abandonment costs, and $0.2 million in other adjustments during the second quarter of 2022. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $3.9 million adjustment during the second quarter of 2022. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit (loss) before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit (loss) and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income (loss).
Business Segment Information
The Water Services segment generated revenues of $196.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $163.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $76.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 19.4% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 16.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and 7.7% in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues for this segment improved 19.8% sequentially, with approximately 70% of the revenue growth from the existing business and approximately 30% of the growth from a full quarter contribution from the recent Nuverra acquisition that closed during the first quarter of 2022. Looking at the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects to see mid- to high-single digit percentage revenue growth with modest continued improvements to gross margins before D&A, supported by continued pricing improvements and market activity.
The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $60.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $58.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 25.5% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 24.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and 21.3% in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues improved 3.0% sequentially, with strong incremental margins driven by increased volumes at our recycling facilities and a full quarter contribution from the recent Nuverra acquisition, offset by seasonal volume decreases at our Bakken pipeline facilities. For the third quarter of 2022, the Company anticipates mid-single digit percentage revenue growth, with gross margins before D&A in mid- to high-20 percent range, supported by continued growth in recycled water volumes.
The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $79.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $72.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 14.6% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 14.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and 12.5% in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues improved 9.7% sequentially, exceeding expectations, driven by strong growth in the Permian and Rockies regions. Supported by the recent strong revenue growth in the first and second quarters of 2022, the Company anticipates relatively stable to modestly improving revenues in this segment during the third quarter of 2022 with gross margins before D&A of at least 15% as operational efficiencies and pricing improvements counteract rising raw materials costs.
Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures
Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million as compared to ($18.6) million in the first quarter of 2022 and ($7.6) million in the second quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2022 was significantly impacted by a $31.5 million use of cash to fund the working capital needs of the business resulting from growing revenues and the ongoing integration efforts of the recent acquisitions.
Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.9 million, comprised of $15.5 million of capital expenditures meaningfully offset by $5.6 million of cash proceeds from asset sales, including the divestment of underutilized equipment and real estate from recently acquired businesses. Cash flow from operations less net capital expenditures was $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2022.
Cash flow used in investing activities during the second quarter of 2022 included an outflow of $1.1 million related to working capital settlements for recent acquisitions, while cash flow from financing activities accounted for another $0.9 million of cash outflows.
Balance Sheet and Capital Structure
Total cash and cash equivalents were $25.7 million as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $24.8 million as of March 31, 2022. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its sustainability-linked credit facility as of June 30, 2022 or March 31, 2022.
As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the borrowing base under the sustainability-linked credit facility was $216.5 million and $204.1 million, respectively. The Company had available borrowing capacity under its sustainability-linked credit facility as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, of approximately $195.6 million and $188.5 million, respectively, after giving effect to $20.9 million and $15.6 million of outstanding letters of credit as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
Total liquidity was $221.3 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $213.3 million as of March 31, 2022. The Company had 92,833,593 weighted average Class A shares outstanding and 16,221,101 weighted average Class B shares outstanding during the second quarter of 2022.
2021 Sustainability Report
On April 28, 2022, Select issued its 2021 Sustainability Report, the Company's inaugural release. Select's 2021 Sustainability Report highlights the policies, processes, procedures and performance by which Select establishes and advances Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") goals and criteria, as well as how the Company aims to act as a force for environmental stewardship and promote sustainable development in communities in which it operates. The report reviews the application of Select's business principles and supporting policies across the business. The report includes information based on internal discussions, external stakeholder feedback, and consultations with third-party experts. Select intends to regularly report on our ESG policies, procedures, and performance, both on our website and through our annual Sustainability Report. Readers are encouraged to read the report in its entirety, which is accessible at https://www.selectenergy.com/sustainability/.
About Select Energy Services, Inc.
Select Energy Services, Inc. (collectively, with its consolidated subsidiaries, referred to as "Select" or the "Company") is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. Select develops, manufactures and delivers a full suite of chemical products for use in oil and gas well completion and production operations as well as integration into the full water life-cycle. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue
Water Services
$
195,996
$
163,606
$
76,651
$
359,602
$
140,874
Water Infrastructure
60,284
58,554
33,326
118,838
71,129
Oilfield Chemicals
79,623
72,609
51,140
152,232
92,856
Total revenue
335,903
294,769
161,117
630,672
304,859
Costs of revenue
Water Services
158,060
137,046
70,745
295,106
133,069
Water Infrastructure
44,939
44,378
26,237
89,317
52,636
Oilfield Chemicals
67,988
62,163
44,754
130,151
82,520
Other
1
—
—
1
—
Depreciation and amortization
29,253
26,500
21,018
55,753
42,668
Total costs of revenue
300,241
270,087
162,754
570,328
310,893
Gross profit (loss)
35,662
24,682
(1,637)
60,344
(6,034)
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
26,695
28,315
15,890
55,010
35,784
Depreciation and amortization
526
567
624
1,093
1,273
Lease abandonment costs
162
91
222
253
326
Total operating expenses
27,383
28,973
16,736
56,356
37,383
Income (loss) from operations
8,279
(4,291)
(18,373)
3,988
(43,417)
Other income (expense)
Gain (loss) on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net
731
1,653
(1,657)
2,384
(2,236)
Interest expense, net
(494)
(720)
(400)
(1,214)
(835)
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(6)
3
4
(3)
7
Bargain purchase gain
5,607
11,434
—
17,041
—
Other
875
249
895
1,124
(734)
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit
14,992
8,328
(19,531)
23,320
(47,215)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(182)
(214)
(84)
(396)
179
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
(229)
(129)
—
(358)
—
Net income (loss)
14,581
7,985
(19,615)
22,566
(47,036)
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,078)
(1,183)
3,048
(3,261)
7,362
Net income (loss) attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.
$
12,503
$
6,802
$
(16,567)
$
19,305
$
(39,674)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Basic
$
0.13
$
0.07
$
(0.19)
$
0.21
$
(0.47)
Class B—Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.07
$
(0.19)
$
0.20
$
(0.47)
Class B—Diluted
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,742
$
24,797
$
85,801
Restricted cash
—
2,602
—
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,687, $4,972 and $4,401, respectively
338,865
293,595
232,824
Accounts receivable, related parties
382
157
219
Inventories
39,389
43,074
44,456
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,724
33,979
31,486
Total current assets
437,102
398,204
394,786
Property and equipment
1,013,230
997,229
943,515
Accumulated depreciation
(574,348)
(556,764)
(551,727)
Total property and equipment, net
438,882
440,465
391,788
Right-of-use assets, net
51,245
54,933
47,732
Other intangible assets, net
103,032
105,881
108,472
Other long-term assets, net
13,567
12,437
7,414
Total assets
$
1,043,828
$
1,011,920
$
950,192
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
53,986
$
57,311
$
36,049
Accrued accounts payable
71,270
49,935
52,051
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties
2,793
2,375
1,939
Accrued salaries and benefits
23,485
16,517
22,233
Accrued insurance
15,335
18,664
13,408
Sales tax payable
2,408
2,609
2,706
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,121
20,100
19,544
Current operating lease liabilities
17,573
18,101
13,997
Current portion of finance lease obligations
19
57
113
Total current liabilities
205,990
185,669
162,040
Long-term operating lease liabilities
51,597
55,464
53,198
Other long-term liabilities
45,096
47,395
39,780
Total liabilities
302,683
288,528
255,018
Commitments and contingencies
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 98,160,573
982
981
942
Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
—
—
—
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101
162
162
162
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and
—
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
974,066
971,282
950,464
Accumulated deficit
(340,167)
(352,670)
(359,472)
Total stockholders' equity
635,043
619,755
592,096
Noncontrolling interests
106,102
103,637
103,078
Total equity
741,145
723,392
695,174
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,043,828
$
1,011,920
$
950,192
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
22,566
$
(47,036)
$
14,581
$
7,985
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
56,846
43,941
29,779
27,067
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment and divestitures
(2,384)
2,236
(731)
(1,653)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
358
—
229
129
Bad debt expense (recovery)
1,263
(381)
692
571
Amortization of debt issuance costs
417
344
123
294
Inventory write-downs
189
82
189
—
Equity-based compensation
7,219
3,946
3,944
3,275
Bargain purchase gain
(17,041)
—
(5,607)
(11,434)
Unrealized loss on short-term investment
40
1,169
—
40
Other operating items, net
(478)
(139)
(577)
99
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
—
Accounts receivable
(89,653)
(19,054)
(43,031)
(46,622)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,620
(11,044)
1,066
4,554
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7,570
14,497
10,425
(2,855)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(7,468)
(11,439)
11,082
(18,550)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(30,976)
(13,451)
(15,513)
(15,463)
Investment in note receivable
—
(1,101)
—
—
Purchase of equity method investments
(4,267)
(2,200)
(800)
(3,467)
Collection of note receivable
184
—
—
184
Distribution from cost method investment
60
120
40
20
Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash received
5,857
—
(1,084)
6,941
Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment
17,683
5,141
5,560
12,123
Other
(429)
—
—
(429)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,888)
(11,491)
(11,797)
(91)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from revolving line of credit
30,000
—
10,000
20,000
Payments on revolving line of credit
(30,000)
—
(10,000)
(20,000)
Payments on long-term debt
(18,780)
—
—
(18,780)
Payments of finance lease obligations
(103)
(156)
(42)
(61)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(2,144)
—
(113)
(2,031)
Proceeds from share issuance
25
29
13
12
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
—
(1,074)
—
—
Repurchase of common stock
(19,695)
(1,206)
(787)
(18,908)
Net cash used in financing activities
(40,697)
(2,407)
(929)
(39,768)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(6)
20
(13)
7
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(60,059)
(25,317)
(1,657)
(58,402)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
85,801
169,039
27,399
85,801
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
25,742
$
143,722
$
25,742
$
27,399
Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains) and plus/(minus) losses/(gains) on unconsolidated entities less bargain purchase gains from business combinations. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.
Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited) (in thousands)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
14,581
$
7,985
$
(19,615)
$
22,566
$
(47,036)
Interest expense, net
494
720
400
1,214
835
Income tax expense (benefit)
182
214
84
396
(179)
Depreciation and amortization
29,779
27,067
21,642
56,846
43,941
EBITDA
45,036
35,986
2,511
81,022
(2,439)
Non-cash compensation expenses
3,944
3,275
2,524
7,219
3,946
Nonrecurring severance expenses
—
—
—
—
3,225
Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries
1,013
520
2,150
1,533
2,847
Nonrecurring transaction costs
2,879
3,617
149
6,496
561
Lease abandonment costs
162
91
222
253
326
Bargain purchase gain
(5,607)
(11,434)
—
(17,041)
—
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
229
129
—
358
—
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
6
(3)
(4)
3
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
47,662
$
32,181
$
7,552
$
79,843
$
8,459
The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
(unaudited) (in thousands)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Gross profit (loss) by segment
Water services
$
22,567
$
10,998
$
(6,432)
Water infrastructure
3,907
5,745
643
Oilfield chemicals
9,188
7,939
4,152
Other
(1)
—
—
As reported gross profit (loss)
35,661
24,682
(1,637)
Plus depreciation and amortization
Water services
15,369
15,562
12,338
Water infrastructure
11,438
8,431
6,446
Oilfield chemicals
2,447
2,507
2,234
Other
—
—
—
Total depreciation and amortization
29,254
26,500
21,018
Gross profit before D&A
$
64,915
$
51,182
$
19,381
Gross profit before D&A by segment
Water services
37,936
26,560
5,906
Water infrastructure
15,345
14,176
7,089
Oilfield chemicals
11,635
10,446
6,386
Other
(1)
—
—
Total gross profit before D&A
$
64,915
$
51,182
$
19,381
Gross margin before D&A by segment
Water services
19.4 %
16.2 %
7.7 %
Water infrastructure
25.5 %
24.2 %
21.3 %
Oilfield chemicals
14.6 %
14.4 %
12.5 %
Other
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total gross margin before D&A
19.3 %
17.4 %
12.0 %
