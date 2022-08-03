BEYOND TYPE 1 READY TO GO THE DISTANCE FOR 2022 TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

Team of 50 individuals living with type 1 diabetes will raise awareness and funds for their chronic illness

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Going the extra mile this year, global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 6. Beyond Type 1 will be among the 500 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world's most popular marathon.

This year's Beyond Type Run team includes nearly 50 runners across the United States, Canada, Ecuador and Australia, who are raising awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes as ambassadors for Beyond Type 1, showcasing how they live beyond their diagnoses and supporting crucial efforts and programs for others affected by this condition. First-time Marathon Runner Kyle Banks, known for his tour with the Broadway cast of The Lion King, is the team captain.

"The Beyond Type Run team displays the ultimate resilience and strength as they run the marathon. If it weren't for the team jerseys or the technology attached to their bodies, you'd never know they were living with a chronic illness," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan. "We are grateful to them for helping us raise awareness, and we thank all of our sponsors for their generous support and donations to the team."

Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care are presenting sponsors of the team and provide the revolutionary diabetes technologies that work in collaboration with one another to help the runners manage their health. The marathon runners who are using a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor and a Tandem Diabetes Care insulin pump can monitor their glucose levels and dose the proper amount of insulin without fingersticks and insulin shots – helping them spend more time in their target glucose range and keeping their focus on competing at their best.

Additional sponsors include Asics, Rhone, Senita Athletics and egglife® egg white wraps.

Since 2017, Beyond Type 1 has had roughly 150 people with type 1 diabetes run the TCS New York City Marathon through the New York Road Runners (NYRR) Official Charity Partner Program.

"The TCS New York City Marathon serves as one of the world's largest fundraising platforms supporting hundreds of charities and philanthropic efforts," said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. "We are very proud to support Beyond Type 1 and the incredible impact they have made to the diabetes community as they raise important funds to support people with diabetes."

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $400 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across all types of diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. To learn more, visit beyondtype1.org .

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

