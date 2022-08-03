The Red e App Hub consolidates access to all employee apps for frontline workers into a single mobile download, minimizing complexity and costs for HR and IT departments in the deployment and management of disparate human capital management systems

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red e App, the world leader in creating meaningful frontline employee engagement and connection through mobile, today announced the launch of the Red e App Hub.

With the Red e App Hub, employers are now able to drive usage across all employee platforms by leveraging established work habits of their non-desk workforce, turning Red e App's industry leading communications and employee engagement platform into a powerful service delivery and change management tool.

Red e App Founder and CEO Jonathan Erwin, in announcing the launch said, "The Red e App Hub brings a new level of engagement to a part of the workforce for whom basic work needs are not always fully met. Employees use Red e App every day, they trust us and we are an integral part of their work process. Initial trials of the Red e App Hub increased use of alternate platforms by as much as 300%. By providing employee services through App Hub, companies can leverage the meaningful connection already in place to create additional value and realize new ROI."

Employee services accessed through the Red e App Hub include employee rewards and recognition, benefits, payroll, scheduling, forms, health and wellness, surveys, communications, engagement, and more.

ABOUT Red e App

Red e App is the innovation leader in mobile workforce connection providing highly structured communication, engagement, content, and workflow, all driven by Shelbe.AI, an enterprise-class, intelligent software engine that continuously ingests unstructured data and automates the creation and maintenance of relevant operational structures to optimize engagement for any size company's deskless employees. With seamless interoperability and integration with existing or legacy employee platforms, Red e App attaches to and extends critical employee services securely and privately to employees' mobile devices — anywhere. Red e App, the only platform courageously committed to connecting the non-desk workforce to drive success for the entire organization. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Red e App is online at redeapp.com.

