San Antonio Housing Authority Reflects Transformational Change with New Name

- Opportunity Home San Antonio signifies the Disruption of the Existing Affordable Housing Status Quo -

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Across America, affordable housing is undergoing a transformative period of change. San Antonio, Texas is at the forefront of developing structural changes to its approach in creating opportunities for a stronger, more equitable and affordable housing environment. To reflect the changing affordable housing needs in its community, the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) announced it is changing its name to Opportunity Home San Antonio.

Opportunity Home San Antonio (PRNewswire)

Opportunity Home San Antonio signifies the Disruption of the Existing Affordable Housing Status Quo

"Housing has evolved. The word 'Authority' no longer reflects the vision of a 21st century San Antonio," said Dr. Ana Margarita "Cha" Guzman, Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Opportunity Home San Antonio. "We are proud of our more than 85 years of providing affordable housing assistance to generations in our community and are motivated by our new brand name Opportunity Home San Antonio."

Opportunity Home San Antonio emanates from listening to residents, staff and community-based organization partners who communicated an affinity and distinct difference between housing and a house and the term home, which communicates comfort, safety, and family. Furthermore, the word opportunity communicates a desire to achieve personal and family aspirations.

"It is time to disrupt the existing affordable housing system," said Ed Hinojosa, Jr., President and CEO of Opportunity Home San Antonio. "With one out of fifteen San Antonians on a waitlist for affordable housing, we are committed to structural changes including expanding income-based housing amid an incessant global pandemic, and economic challenges."

Opportunity Home is reforming organizational policies and procedures to ensure equitable practices across the organization — from decision making, resident service delivery, removing implicit biases in business practices, to becoming a Trauma Informed Care certified organization this year.

The evolution of Opportunity Home San Antonio reflects the growing affordable housing needs, as reflected by similar organizations throughout the country that have adopted a new name, such as Home Forward in Portland, Oregon, People First in Utica, New York, and Housing Solutions in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Opportunity Home San Antonio

Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority, was established in 1937 by the United States Housing Authority, which was changed to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Opportunity Home provides housing assistance to more than 57,000 children, adults, and seniors through its Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher and Mixed-Income housing programs. With a staff of approximately 500 employees, Opportunity Home encompasses 100 affordable housing properties across San Antonio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opportunity Home San Antonio