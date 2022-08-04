Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "BTS Commentary" App

New Link in Bio App Lets Creators Share Behind the Scenes Stories of Photos via Video Commentary

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Behind The Scenes Commentary, a new app that allows creators to set a paywall for their audience to unlock their latest photos and commentary.

BTS Commentary on the Koji App Store

BTS Commentary lets creators upload image files directly to the app and record video commentary for each photo. Within the app, creators can set a preview image to give fans and followers a sneak peek of their latest collection and choose an unlock price. The app also provides five layout options, including grid layouts and feeds, that creators can choose from to customize the look and feel of their work. Followers who visit the creator's Link in Bio can purchase the content directly from the app and gain permanent access after purchase.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

