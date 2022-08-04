DOAR Announces Continued Growth Driven by Several Complex, High-Stakes Civil and Criminal Cases

Recent Client Wins Highlight DOAR's Reputation as the Nation's Leading Trial Consulting Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOAR, the nation's leading trial consulting firm, announces significant growth following the unprecedented period of disruption to hearings and trials caused by the pandemic. The company attributes its success to its commitment to excellence, longstanding reputation with clients for providing critical insight and strategic advice on complex legal disputes, and its involvement in significant white collar criminal defense matters which were prioritized for trial.

"We are ready to do whatever it takes; that's our motto," said Scott Allen, DOAR President, "Time and again, we are the first call made by our clients when a case is particularly complex and nuanced, and they need a reliable partner to assist with jury research, graphics consulting, evidence presentation, and trial strategy consulting."

Underscoring DOAR's expertise in trial consulting is a series of recent wins in which DOAR assisted the winning trial teams. Notably, in U.S. v. Jayson Penn, et al., DOAR supported two defendants and their legal teams during all three trials of the historic chicken antitrust case. The jury verdict resulted in their complete vindication against pricing-fixing allegations. In Daniel Michalow v. DE Shaw, DOAR supported the Michalow trial team in securing a significant victory against DE Shaw for defamation claims against Michalow. A FINRA arbitration panel awarded Michalow $52 million in compensatory damages, the largest awarded by FINRA for defamation and the largest to an individual employee. DOAR also supported MoloLamken in a significant civil fraud trial in Gruber v. Gilbertson, et al., which resulted in a $40 million jury verdict.

"These three trials epitomize what DOAR does best—meet complexity with creative solutions that drive success," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR. "Our consultants are the best in the business. They are highly skilled, passionate about their work, and committed to exceeding our clients' expectations."

Over the past few years, DOAR has been retained on numerous civil and criminal cases across their white collar criminal defense, employment, intellectual property, and business litigation practices. Even during the height of the pandemic—when U.S. courts were closed, and trials were delayed—DOAR continued to be in great demand. For example, the company was brought in to help House Impeachment Managers develop a visually compelling, video-intensive trial strategy for the Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump. Additionally, DOAR ably adapted to the needs of virtual hearings and trials and expanded its primary focus to include an international arbitration practice—an area that DOAR has supported for decades in venues worldwide.

For the remainder of the year, DOAR has been retained for several high-profile matters with billions of dollars at stake.

"Aside from our existing clients, more trial lawyers are engaging with us to consult on high-stakes civil and criminal cases with growing momentum," said Neale. "I think attorneys recognize that in today's polarized society, it is even more important to understand your triers-of-fact and develop a communication strategy that will most effectively resonate with them. And DOAR is the best trial consulting firm in the business."

DOAR is the nation's leading trial consulting firm advising lawyers at top-tier law firms and major corporations. With more than 30 years of experience, our trial consultants provide the insight, expertise, and support required to handle the most complex, high-stakes legal disputes. We stay at the forefront of the most impactful trends affecting the legal community and deliver valuable insight that informs and advances our clients' litigation strategies.

