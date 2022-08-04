Leading Luxury Tequila Company, Casa Del Sol, Appoints Beverage Industry Veteran, Scott Blazek as Chief Growth Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury tequila company, Casa Del Sol, today announced the hiring of beverage industry veteran, Scott Blazek, as their new Chief Growth Officer.

Blazek served as Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage for Nevada for seven years where he oversaw the entire NV operation, including the Las Vegas and Reno markets. Prior to his time at Breakthru, Scott worked for Heineken USA where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales as well as with Diageo, serving in several capacities across the organization.

"I am excited to be joining Casa Del Sol at such a pivotal moment in time," Blazek comments. "The time is now for a company like Casa Del Sol who is garnering significant consumer and trade excitement to catapult the tequila industry into uncharted territory, and I look forward to being part of the thrilling journey ahead."

Scott will be leading the company's commercial organization; including all sales and distribution, strategy and analytics as well as working as a critical partner on the executive team reporting to CEO Steph Sebbag and Colbi Corbett, President & COO.

"Scott's extensive experience across the wider beverage alcohol industry as well as his deep understanding of the space makes him a true value add for Casa Del Sol," states Colbi Corbett, President & COO of Casa Del Sol. Corbett continues, "We are building a world-class team rooted in values, quality and authenticity and look forward to Scott helping us build on the national momentum and high revenue velocity we are experiencing as a brand and company."

Casa Del Sol is available nationwide through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in partnership with Shaw-Ross International Importers.

About Casa Del Sol:

Casa Del Sol is a luxurious, award-winning ultra premium tequila unlike any other. Casa Del Sol tequila is uniquely aged in heritage Cognac barrels made of French Limousin Oak in partnership with the Martell family and using only the finest 100% Blue Weber agave. With a vision to redefine the tequila category, Casa Del Sol tastefully brings together aesthetic design, sustainability, social change and quality. 100% Mexican owned distillery proudly awarded the ESRⓇ distinction for sustainability and social responsibility. Each bottle of Casa Del Sol is inspired by the golden hour of the setting sun and the legend of Mayahuel, the Goddess of Tequila.

For more information visit: www.casadelsoltequila.com and @casadelsoltequila on Instagram.

