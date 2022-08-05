Have No Fear, Pumpkin Spice Season at 7-Eleven is Here

Two Pumpkin Brews Return to 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes for a Limited Time

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is giving customers pumpkin to talk about…the introduction of its fall coffee drink lineup! To celebrate the unofficial start of fall, 7-Eleven is bringing back two fan-favorite fall brews starting today: the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. So channel your flannel—because no one does seasonal treats like the world's largest convenience retailer.

Trade in the outside heat for this popular pumpkin spice treat. 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with savory autumn spices to create a sweet and creamy pumpkin-flavored beverage. This crave worthy coffee drink – complete with an irresistible baking spice aroma – is now available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® , and Stripes® stores for a limited time.

Two is better than one and double the coffee means double the fun! Customers can satisfy their sweet tooth with a second pumpkin-flavored drink – the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin-y taste. A medium body coffee with mild spice, this smooth drink is perfect for customers who enjoy a clean and crisp finish to their morning (or afternoon) brew. Pumpkin Spice Coffee is now available at participating 7-Eleven locations for a limited time.

"There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink—it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage."

And what would coffee be without a little breakfast to go with it? For a limited time, members of the 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs can grab three sausage, egg and cheese breakfast empanadas and any size coffee for just $3*.

Prefer to enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Latte from the comfort of home? 7-Eleven delivery via 7NOW® can bring the spice anywhere, anytime. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month**.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Valid Through 9/6/22. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

