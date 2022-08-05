Neumont College Levels Up with Northwest Regional Accreditation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumont College of Computer Science is excited to announce it has been granted accreditation status with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). The non-profit membership organization granted accreditation status after a rigorous candidacy process that included multiple visits and thorough consideration of Neumont's student achievement and learning outcomes.

Dr. Aaron Reed, President of Neumont College stated, "We're thrilled to be associated with the Northwest Commission. This accreditation opens up doors for our students and alumni to pursue advanced degrees at institutions across the country. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with highly prestigious peer institutions as we advance higher education in technology."

Neumont College received commendations for its focus on preparing students for employment in the computer science industry and commitment to student achievement. Additionally, Neumont was commended for the development and implementation of a comprehensive, highly effective, adaptive, and engaging faculty program.



Along with its newly awarded regional accreditation, Neumont College continues to retain their national accreditation by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Recently Neumont was granted the "School of Distinction" status with the ACCSC based on exemplary student outcomes.

NWCCU was founded in 1917 and accredits institutions of higher education by applying evidence-informed standards and processes to support continued improvements and promoting student achievement and success. NWCCU is recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE) and the Council on Higher Education (CHEA) to accredit postsecondary institutions including notable schools such as the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Gonzaga University, University of Washington, University of Oregon, and many other tremendous institutions.



Since 2003, Neumont College of Computer Science has united business, technology, and creativity to educate tomorrow's tech elite. With a focus on project-based learning, students are immersed in a tech environment from day one to earn a degree in computer science. For more information about Neumont College of Computer Science, please visit https://www.neumont.edu/.

