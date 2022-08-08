InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Training Aid for HVAC Industry (TLP-134)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an HVAC technician and I wanted to create an electrical and electronic training and troubleshooting apparatus for HVAC students, technicians or contractors," said an inventor, from Rio Rancho, N.M., "so I invented the HOLMS PROFESSIONAL APPLICATION CONCEPTS. My design can be used for on-the-job training as well as everyday troubleshooting in the HVAC field."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective training aid for properly troubleshooting a furnace's electrical system. In doing so, it enables the user to verify the proper operation of each subsystem component. It also allows the user to readily identify failed components or interconnecting wiring. Additionally, the invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the HVAC industry.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp