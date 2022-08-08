Jax Beach Florida-Based Youth Pickleball Non-profit Launches on National Pickleball Day

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville Beach-Based Youth Pickleball Non-profit ,The First Dink Foundation, Inc. is a start-up national non-profit organization headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida that is officially launching today to coincide with National Pickleball Day. Striving to make a difference in the lives of children and teens, First Dink was created to foster personal growth, develop skills, build self-confidence, and provide inspiration and leadership opportunities to the nation's youth. In addition to growing Positive Youth Pickleball locally and statewide, future plans include developing First Dink chapters all across the country.

In advance of its launch on National Pickleball Day, First Dink hosted its inaugural event, "Pickleball 101" a Youth Clinic, on Saturday, August 6th at South Beach Park in Jacksonville Beach. Over 50 kids from age 4 1/2 to 16 turned out. "We were thrilled to provide this opportunity for young people to experience this great sport," said First Dink Executive Director Sam Veal, adding, " They had a blast learning about the fastest growing sport in America as well as its unique social sportsmanship ethos."

About First Dink

The First Dink Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) youth organization. Its mission is to impact the lives of kids and teens in a way that builds character, instills long-term life skills and values, and promotes healthy lifestyle choices - all through the game of Pickleball. The First Dink Foundation combines youth pickleball instruction and life skills development through its coaching and mentoring design. This is achieved through incorporation of the Positive Youth Development Methodology attributes, which consists of: Curiosity, Character, Connection, Caring, Competency, Confidence, and Contribution, into its programming and outreach efforts.

Positive Youth Pickleball is an integral part of the mission of First Dink. It's programs are designed to strengthen character and help kids learn the skills they need to grow into capable, independent, productive and successful adults.

