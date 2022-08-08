NEW PURE FLIX ORIGINAL MOVIE ON IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY & SECOND CHANCES

'AN UNLIKELY ANGEL' EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING ON PURE FLIX ON AUGUST 26

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new inspiring film, " An Unlikely Angel ," is about overcoming fear, balancing priorities and getting a second chance will stream exclusively on Pure Flix on August 26, 2022.

The Pure Flix Original movie is about Janie, a workaholic who is falling apart at the thought of becoming a first-time mom. She whispers a small prayer for help and it's answered in a very unlikely way when an angel intervenes and fast forwards her life. Janie is lucky enough to be given a second chance, but will she change before it's too late?

" An Unlikely Angel " stars Jillian Murray, Robert Amaya, Aaron Mees, Sam J. Jones, Brittany Goodwin and Delyla de Castro. It was directed by Durrell Nelson and produced by Canyon Productions and Beautiful Feet Productions.

"This film showcases the complicated balance between work and family. So many of us are multitasking through life and fixated on future goals that we are missing the here and now," said actress Jillian Murray, who plays Janie. "Living in the moment and being present with family is so important. This movie reminds us to stop and appreciate what we have right in front of us."

" An Unlikely Angel " is one of 13 new original films and series exclusively debuting on Pure Flix in 2022, the destination for wholesome family entertainment.

Click here to see the trailer for the new original movie "An Unlikely Angel," which premieres exclusively on Pure Flix on August 26, 2022.

