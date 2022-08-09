Holman and Company Comes Together with Higginbotham

Higginbotham Boosts Presence in Georgia with Alpharetta, GA, Broker

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman and Company, an independent broker of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance and employee benefits in Alpharetta, GA, has joined Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 21st largest independent broker in the U.S. The deal gives Higginbotham a third office in Georgia and Holman and Company broader access to the insurer market and expanded account services to serve businesses in the greater Atlanta region.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a strong cultural match. Holman and Company is led by Bill Holman with his brothers Alan Holman and Bob Holman, who partnered in 2010 when they purchased the agency from their father, Penn Holman.

Bill Holman said, "We decided to partner with Higginbotham for three primary reasons. The first is Higginbotham's commitment to remaining privately held with broad employee ownership. The second is its value-added services beyond the placement of insurance, such as in-house loss control and employee benefits support, that we can now offer our clients. The third is that while Higginbotham has the scale of a top U.S. broker, they understand that business needs to be done at the local level and not institutionalized."

Managing Partner of Higginbotham Atlanta Marty Jones said, "Higginbotham's service model is very attractive to agencies that are looking to grow without losing their personal connection with clients and autonomy. Though partnership, they enhance their value to clients by bringing a wealth of knowledge and sought after services to the table. For clients, they get world-class service from a local firm."

Higginbotham named Bill Holman a managing director, and he will continue overseeing Holman and Company's existing team with Alan Holman and Bob Holman.

About Holman and Company Insurance and Risk Advisors

Founded in 1983, Holman and Company is a full service insurance brokerage and risk management firm that provides solutions to help companies and individuals manage risk. It is one of the largest locally owned commercial and personal insurance and employee benefits brokers in the greater Atlanta area. Holman and Company primarily serves middle market companies and has specialization in the forest products, real estate, food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale and construction sectors. Visit holmanandcompany.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast to coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

