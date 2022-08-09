New Lay's Kettle Cooked® Fritos® Chili Cheese joins Doritos®, Cheetos® and Funyuns® as the latest iconic flavor to be transformed into a Lay's chip

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for flavor déjà vu? Last summer, the Lay's brand introduced new potato chips inspired by other fan-favorite Frito-Lay flavors that had fans asking themselves, "Wait, is this Doritos or Lay's?" Now, Lay's is adding another twist to summer snacking with the return of its iconic Lay's Flavor Swap lineup, including beloved Doritos, Funyuns and Cheetos mashups, along with the brand-new Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese.

LAY’S® MASHES UP SNACK AISLE WITH NEWEST BATCH OF FLAVOR SWAP RELEASES (PRNewswire)

"What makes the Lay's Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This year's newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We're excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year's success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for."

Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese is a savory snacking experience that combines the perfect crunch of Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips with the delicious chili and cheese flavor fans have enjoyed from Fritos for years. This year's Flavor Swap lineup also includes three returning flavors that merge the best of Lay's chips with other Frito-Lay favorites:

LAY'S KETTLE COOKED FRITOS CHILI CHEESE Flavor: How could the delicious pairing of chili and cheese get any better? By throwing it on a crunchy perfection of Lay's Kettle Cooked, that's how.

LAY'S CHEETOS Flavor: What happens when the cheesiness of Cheetos snacks meets the delicious crispiness of Lay's chips? Open the bag and find out.

LAY'S DORITOS COOL RANCH® Flavor: Ever wondered what Doritos Cool Ranch flavor would taste like on Lay's chips? Saddle up, because Lay's put this iconic Doritos flavor on its iconic potato chips.

LAY'S WAVY FUNYUNS ONION Flavor: Who said you needed rings to have fun? Get the flavor of Funyuns rings now on Lay's Wavy potato chips.

The four Lay's Flavor Swap offerings will be available in retailers nationwide beginning August 8 for $4.59 (7.75 oz, 8 oz) and $2.29 (2.5 oz, 2.625 oz). The flavors are available while supplies last.

To learn more about Lay's and its newest Flavor Swap lineup, fans can head over to www.lays.com or check out Lay's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Lay's



Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About Frito-Lay North America



Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America