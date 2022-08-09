Pega to Hold Third Annual Global Hackathon for Citizen and Professional App Makers

Developers of all skill levels invited to compete in creating innovative apps that help solve business and social challenges using Pega's low-code platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced its 2022 Pega Community Hackathon is now open for registration. In its third year, this global contest invites both professional and citizen developers to compete in building meaningful new apps that help solve real-world business and social problems that continue to emerge.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Open to the entire Pega community, individuals and teams will leverage the intuitive, low-code Pega PlatformTM environment throughout the development process -- from ideation and design to building and execution. Pega will offer extensive technology resources and mentorship, including office hours access with Pega experts for guidance and technical help. Registered participants can start building today and must complete their projects by October 7, 2022 with a solution concept and prototype that's ready for implementation.

Winners will be recognized in seven award categories: Best in Show, Runner Up, Social Impact, Top Student, Community Choice, Best Use of App Studio, and Best Use of Business Workflow Application. Judges will evaluate submissions based on level of innovation, real-world impact, and execution. Winners will receive cash prizes, while the Social Impact award winner will have a donation made in their name to a Pega-approved charity of choice. All winners will be announced in October and recognized on pega.com and Pega Community.

To learn more about the hackathon competition and register, please visit www.community.pega.com/hackathon.

Quotes & Commentary:

"At Pega, we believe that software is the key to helping business and society adapt to the rapid changes and increasing complexity the world is facing on a daily basis," said Stephanie Louis, senior director, community and developer programs, Pega. "We want to give anyone with an idea the ability to act on it -- regardless of if they are a professional developer or if they have never written a line of code. Our hackathon participants will be empowered with our visual and intuitive low-code environment that levels the playing field for all makers so they can bring their ideas to life. We look forward to being inspired by their creativity and recognizing their innovations this October."

"The Pega Community Hackathon presents a unique chance to develop creative solutions for interesting problems," said Alex Vargo, director, technical consulting, srcLogic. "Last year, my team used this opportunity to get hands-on experience with some of the more advanced features of Pega that we don't get to work with on a daily basis, gaining us valuable experience and knowledge to take back to our clients."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture so people can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.