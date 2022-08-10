Asieris Appoints Dr. Badrinath Konety to Scientific Advisory Board

An expert in genitourinary oncology, Dr. Konety brings deep academic insight, broad clinical expertise and a global network to help Asieris advance its innovative pipeline to serve patients worldwide.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (stock code: 688176.SH), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering and developing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announces Dr. Badrinath Konety has joined Asieris' Scientific Advisory Board as an advisor.

Dr. Konety has more than 30 years of clinical research and medical practice experience in the field of genitourinary oncology. He is currently President of Allina Health Cancer Institute and Chief System Research Officer. He is also a professor in the Department of Urology, Rush Medical College. Before that, he had served as Professor and Dougherty Family Chair in Uro-Oncology, and Chairman, Department of Urology, University of Minnesota. His clinical and hospital roles have seen him serve as CEO for University of Minnesota Physicians and Dean of Rush Medical College. Dr. Konety has held several leading positions and offices in professional organizations such as the Presidents of Society of Academic Urologists and Société Internationale d'Urologie.

He has been an author and/or co-author of more than 300 publications and on the editorial board of several journals. He has served as Associate editor of Journal of Urology. He has received research funding from several organizations including NIH and Dept of Defense. Dr. Konety graduated with a medical degree from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College of Bangalore University, India and completed his MBA at the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. He completed an American Foundation for Urologic Disease research fellowship and then trained as a Chief Clinical Fellow in Urology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"We are honored to have Dr. Konety in our Scientific Advisory Board," remarked Dr. Kevin Pan, Founder and CEO of Asieris. "With his profound expertise in the global genitourinary filed, we are confident that Dr. Konety will play a critical role in helping Asieris define and optimize growth objectives and strategies to accelerate its innovation ambitions to become a global specialty biopharmaceutical company."

"I'm impressed by Asieris' global vision as well as its innovative pipeline powered by its competitive research and development engine," Dr. Konety stated. "I look forward to working with the management team to advance cutting-edge science to serve our patients worldwide."

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176.SH), founded in March 2010 , a global biopharma company specializing in discovering and developing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health and help people live a more dignified life. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

