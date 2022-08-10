Crum & Forster Promotes Nick Cook to Chief Risk Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk with laser-focused expertise, integrity, and discipline, announced that Nick Cook has been named to the newly created position of Chief Risk Officer, reporting to Marc Adee, Chairman and CEO.

"I am thrilled to promote Nick to this role, where he will expand our risk management culture and focus on our approach of continuous framework improvement for risk identification, measurement, monitoring, documentation, and management," said Adee. "As we and other businesses navigate uncertainty, I am confident Nick will do a terrific job leading our team and continuing to look for and mitigate emerging risks." In this newly formed role, Cook will lead claim audit and claim litigation management in addition to continuing to oversee catastrophe modeling and the ceded reinsurance function.

"Today's Crum & Forster is a first-class operation, and I am excited to work with our team to ensure we are well-positioned for the challenges tomorrow may bring," said Cook. "I look forward to continuing to develop and reinforce our culture of risk management."

In his most recent role as Chief Risk Officer for the Surplus & Specialty Division, Cook oversaw actuarial pricing for Surplus & Specialty Lines and led ceded reinsurance and catastrophe risk management. Cook has been with Crum & Forster for seven years, serving in roles within underwriting and analytics.

Prior to joining Crum & Forster, Cook held positions in treaty underwriting and ceded reinsurance with the Odyssey Reinsurance Company. Cook began his career as a professional golfer before moving into the insurance industry. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Georgetown University and holds the CPCU and ARe designations.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty, accident & health insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies with $3.7 billion in gross written premium in 2021, doing business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers.

C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2022). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram.

